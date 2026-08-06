Becausal Named Overall Marketing Analytics Solution of the Year in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and selected for NRF Europe Innovators Showcase

30 Million Monthly Active Shoppers and Causal AI Tech Power One of the Industry's Largest Deterministic Purchase Intelligence Assets

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becausal, the leader in causal AI-based CPG and retailer purchase intelligence, today announced it won the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Overall Marketing Analytics Solution of the Year and was selected as one of approximately 50 companies worldwide for the NRF Europe Innovators Showcase. Together, these recognitions highlight the growing demand for purchase intelligence that combines scale with transparency into every datapoint.

Becausal offers the industry's largest deterministic CPG purchase dataset, which includes more than 4 billion retail transactions from 30 million monthly active shoppers across 300 consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories. By curating and connecting multiple independent purchase data sources and applying causal AI, Becausal transforms that scale into trusted purchase intelligence that helps brands understand consumers, build audiences, activate campaigns and measure business outcomes.

"For years, CPG marketers have been asked to trust models they cannot inspect and data they cannot trace," said Chai Outmezguine, CEO of Becausal. "We believe the next competitive advantage won't come from more data or smarter AI alone. It will come from combining scale, intelligence and trust. These recognitions validate that direction."

Unlike traditional data providers that rely on a single source, Becausal's deterministic purchase graph unifies transactions from multiple independent data partners into a common product and retailer taxonomy and deduplicates them at the shopper level. The complete consumer story cannot be told from data from a single retailer, panel or dataset, so Becausal delivers a broader, deeper and more representative view of consumer purchasing behavior that enables brands, agencies and retailers to activate and measure against a single, consistent source of purchase intelligence.

Becausal uses a causal inference engine that makes every output traceable to observed purchase records, allowing marketers to understand why audiences were created, update them as consumer behavior changes and connect media decisions to measurable purchase outcomes. The system works from stored data rather than a fixed, trained model, so new data is able to be retracted or incorporated without retraining delays and mid-campaign corrections can be deployed.

Becausal's ExtendedAudiences replace traditional lookalike audiences with "act-alike" audiences, creating a much more accurate understanding of consumer behavior. Becausal's AuditableAI™ platform precisely models and visualizes the propensity-to-purchase and reveals exactly why specific "act-alike" candidates were added. It automatically updates based on the deterministic data, continuously recalibrating audiences to ensure precise targeting of the most likely buyers.

The NRF Europe Innovators Showcase is an invite-only group of approximately 50 most disruptive retail technology companies globally carefully curated by the NRF Innovation Advisory Committee. As part of this selected group, The NRF Innovation Advisory Committee includes senior executives from leading retailers, venture investors, technology companies and industry analysts, including organizations such as Gap, H&M, dunnhumby, Bain Capital Ventures, Commerce Ventures and Forrester.

Becausal will be demoing its first-to-market CPG Data Store at booth during NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Europe in Paris on September 15-17, 2026.

In closed beta, Becausal CPG Data Store, the self-service and freely searchable interface to access the Becausal CPG purchase data across all major U.S. retailers. It offers unparalleled visibility into retail and brand performance, consumer purchase behavior, and explicit category, brand, and even product-level trends.

MarTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The mission of the awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success.

To learn more about Becausal and its award-winning solutions, visit: https://www.becausal.com/.

About Becausal

Becausal is redefining audience intelligence for a world that demands accountability. Using multi-sourced CPG purchase data and causal AI, Becausal helps brands, agencies, and retailers understand what actually drives purchase — and prove it.

Unlike black-box models that predict outcomes without explanation, Becausal delivers transparent, auditable insights grounded in data provenance and privacy-first design. The Becausal CPG Data Store enables teams to discover, activate and measure high-confidence audiences across leading media and retail platforms with clarity from signal to outcome.

Formerly Scanbuy's data division, Becausal is trusted by global brands and platforms to make advertising smarter, more efficient and more honest. Learn more at https://www.becausal.com/ or on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/becausal/).

Media Contact

Lacy Talton

Evergreen & Oak on behalf of Becausal

252.467.5220

[email protected]

SOURCE Becausal