Beck, Norah Jones and Lake Street Dive to Headline Beach Road Weekend Music Festival

"As we searched for artists for Beach Road Weekend 2020 we were so happy to find many musicians had a special connection with, or memory of Martha's Vineyard. This is truly a place that artists want to play, and we are excited to bring them to the fans," said Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. "This year is all about building off the success we had in 2019 with more music and a better experience for all fans."

This year fans will be able to experience the acts a little differently than in 2019. With two main stages set up side-by-side, acts will alternate on each stage so the music never stops. Beach Road Weekend will once again feature a number of local artists, but this time they will be performing on the main stage. The lineup of local acts will be announced at a later date.

Three-day VIP, GA and GA+ ticket packages will be on sale Friday, February 21st at 10:00 am at Beachroadweekend.com . Fans can also purchase special hotel packages and ferry passes to get to and from Martha's Vineyard now at Beachroadweekend.com/hotels . Single day tickets will be available at a later date.

SOURCE Beach Road Weekend Music Festival

Related Links

http://www.Beachroadweekend.com

