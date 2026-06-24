Becoming rentABLE Joins Novartis' "SMAshing My Limits And Going Places" Campaign to Expand Accessible Lodging for People Living with SMA

With less than 1% of all U.S. housing accessible to wheelchair users, Novartis and Becoming rentABLE are teaming up to open new doors – and new destinations – for people with SMA

RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becoming rentABLE, a platform that connects travelers with disabilities to trusted accessible short-term rentals (STRs), today announced a new collaboration with Novartis on "SMAshing My Limits And Going Places," a community-driven campaign that directly addresses a significant unmet need – accessible travel and accommodations for people living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Accessible STRs are still extremely limited – even in popular destinations – and many lack the wide range of features and amenities essential to meet the needs of the SMA community. Together, Novartis and Becoming rentABLE are expanding opportunities for accessible travel, adding approximately 100 new verified accessible STRs across the U.S. to the Becoming rentABLE network.

Many of the properties will be experience-based, including treehouses, yurts, cabins, locations near state parks, and accessible beachfronts, making it easier for the community to discover options that align with their travel aspirations. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by both Novartis and Becoming rentABLE to support independence and lived experiences for all people living with disabilities.

"Our collaboration with Novartis' SMAshing My Limits redefined how we think about accessible short-term rentals. It's about expanding tailored options for the SMA community that meet their needs and their sense of adventure. A treehouse with a zero-entry door or a beachfront cottage with wheelchair-level features aren't luxuries – they're how we ensure people living with SMA can have a full, meaningful travel experience," said Lorraine Woodward, CEO of Becoming rentABLE. "We're not just thinking differently – we're expanding what's possible. We're dreaming bigger, seeing further, and working to deliver experiences the community truly deserves."

The Unmet Need

SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease that, when left untreated, can cause progressive muscle weakness, impacting breathing, swallowing and basic movement.1 As a result, people living with SMA often face physical, emotional, and social challenges that may make everyday milestones feel out of reach.2 It is estimated that approximately 9,000 – 9,500 individuals with SMA are currently living in the U.S.3 Yet, out of the 1.5 million STRs available across the country at any given time, few are accessible to wheelchair users, and many lack the full spectrum of features and amenities needed for the SMA community.4,5

Since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) mainly applies to commercial facilities, most private STRs aren't required to meet its standards. As a result, many people with SMA still face uncertainty when traveling or visiting out-of-home spaces, often not knowing how accessible a location truly is until they arrive. Comprehensive support is not always readily available, requiring individuals and families to dig for information on their own.

"I've traveled to over 50 countries with SMA and the search for truly accessible accommodations can still be one of the hardest parts of any trip," said Cory Lee, SMA patient advocate. "Arriving at a property that doesn't deliver or has an inaccurate description is more than disappointing; it can create safety risks or take an emotional toll. Being able to book an experience and trust it will meet your needs – that kind of freedom changes everything. SMAshing My Limits And Going Places expands this opportunity to people with SMA who were nervous to travel in the past."

Becoming rentABLE's Approach

Becoming rentABLE's verification process goes well beyond basic ADA compliance, offering up to 63 accessibility filters. This allows travelers to review the specific features they need to determine whether a property truly meets their needs. Through this level of detail, the disability community can not only travel and relax with ease but also have fun while exploring a new destination.

The most requested, yet often overlooked, features Becoming rentABLE evaluates include accessible parking and a clear path to the entrance door; step-free, one step, or ramp at the entrance door; exterior and interior accessible doors 32"+ and step-free access to the living area, bathroom, and bedroom. These are a standard part of the 63 mobility filters used to verify STRs.

To address this need, SMAshing My Limits And Going Places became an extension of the SMAshing My Limits campaign, which launched in 2025 to celebrate triumphs, accomplishments, and wins – big or small – to help those impacted by SMA feel more independent and supported along their journey.

"Through education, trusted verification, and a community that understands true accessibility, SMAshing My Limits aims to help make it easier for people of all abilities to find the right accommodations – spaces that meet real needs, not just in theory, but in everyday practice," said Tracey Dawson, SVP, US Therapeutic Area Head, Neuroscience, Novartis.

Travelers and community members are encouraged to visit www.SMAshingMyLimits.com to sign up for updates and learn more about this collaboration.

About Becoming rentABLE

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Becoming rentABLE is the leading online directory for accessible short-term rental properties and resources across North America. Born from personal experience navigating the frustrating lack of reliable accessible accommodations, the platform has grown into a trusted resource for travelers with a wide range of accessibility needs.

Becoming rentABLE goes beyond basic wheelchair access, offering verified properties with features designed for mobility, cognitive, and age-related accessibility needs. Rooted in the belief that accessibility is not a niche – it's a natural part of life for people of all ages and abilities – the company is committed to making independent travel possible for everyone.

For more information, visit www.BecomingrentABLE.com.

Media Contact:

Lorraine Woodward

[email protected]

References:

Prior TW, Leach ME, Finanger EL. GeneReviews®. Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Published February 24, 2000. April 17, 2026. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK1352/ Wan, HWY, Carey, K.A., D'Silva, A. et al. Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases. Health, wellbeing and lived experiences of adults with SMA: a scoping systematic review. Published March 12, 2020. April 17, 2026. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13023-020-1339-3. Cure SMA. The State of SMA 2025 Report. April 17, 2026. https://www.curesma.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/2025_State-of_SMA_Report_vWeb.pdf Congress.gov. Short-Term Rental Markets: A Primer. Accessed April 17, 2026. https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/IF12920. US Senate Special Committee on Aging. Chairman Bob Casey Opening Statement: Laying the Foundation: Housing Accessibility and Affordability for Older Adults and People with Disabilities. Accessed April 17, 2026. https://www.aging.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/f73b728c-061b-fdfd-48ca-037ac3fbe801/Opening%20Statement_Casey%207.20.2023.pdf.

SOURCE Becoming rentABLE