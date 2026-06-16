Bedlore Launches Prime Day Sleep Upgrade Event with Exclusive Discounts and a Chance to Win an iPhone 17

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of shoppers prepare for Prime Day deals, Bedlore is inviting customers to do more than save money—it's encouraging them to transform their sleep experience with its best-selling Bamboo Mattress Topper while participating in an exciting giveaway featuring an iPhone 17, the latest iPad, and other prizes.

With summer temperatures rising, Bedlore's Bamboo Mattress Topper offers an affordable way to add comfort, breathability, and cooling support without the expense of replacing an existing mattress.

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Crafted with a premium bamboo-blend surface containing 40% bamboo fibers, the topper is designed to promote airflow and reduce heat retention throughout the night. Its cooling properties make it particularly appealing for hot sleepers, individuals living in warmer climates, and anyone looking to improve sleep comfort during the summer months.

In addition to temperature regulation, the bamboo fabric offers an exceptionally soft, skin-friendly sleeping surface. The gentle texture helps create a more comfortable sleep environment, making it suitable for individuals who value both comfort and breathability.

Bedlore's carefully engineered quilted construction further enhances the sleeping experience. The design helps maintain even distribution of the filling, reducing common issues such as shifting, clumping, and sagging over time. The result is consistent comfort and support night after night.

Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes, the Bamboo Mattress Topper accommodates a wide variety of needs, from college dorm rooms and guest bedrooms to master suites.

To make ownership even easier, the topper is fully machine washable, allowing users to keep it fresh and clean with minimal effort.

Prime Day Savings and Exclusive Giveaway

During the Prime Day promotion, customers can enjoy limited-time discounts across Bedlore's mattress topper collection through the official Bedlore store.

In addition to special pricing, Bedlore is launching a series of interactive giveaway events throughout the campaign. Participants will have opportunities to win:

iPhone 17

Latest-generation iPad

Free Bedlore Mattress Toppers

Exclusive discount coupons

Additional surprise rewards announced during the event

The giveaway campaign is designed to reward both new and existing customers while encouraging participation throughout the campaign.

As details of the surprise promotions are gradually revealed, shoppers are encouraged to follow Bedlore's social channels and community platforms to stay informed about new opportunities to participate and win.

Upgrade Your Sleep This Prime Day

Whether you're looking to sleep cooler, refresh an aging mattress, or simply create a more comfortable sleep environment, Bedlore's Bamboo Mattress Topper offers an affordable way to upgrade your nightly rest.

This Prime Day, shoppers can enjoy exceptional savings, premium comfort, and the chance to take home a range of prizes offered throughout the promotion—all while investing in better sleep.

Bedlore

Bedlore is a sleep-focused home essentials brand dedicated to helping people create a more comfortable, restful, and rejuvenating sleep environment. From innovative mattress toppers and mattress protectors to premium bedding solutions, Bedlore combines thoughtful design, quality materials, and practical functionality to enhance everyday sleep experiences.

To find more mattress pad on Bedlore, visit the Bedlore Amazon Store. For more information, visit Bedlore's official website https://www.bedlore.com/.

Stay in touch with Bedlore on social media at @bedlorehome.

SOURCE Bedlore