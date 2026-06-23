BedStory® Launches BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® and Cooling Collection Sleep Systems as Demand Grows for Precision-Tuned Support and Cooler Sleep

FOLSOM, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing consumer demand for sleep solutions that support both healthy sleep posture and thermal comfort, BedStory®, a family-focused healthy sleep brand trusted by millions of sleepers worldwide, today announced the North American launch of its new BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® and Cooling Collection mattress series.

BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® Series: Precision-Tuned Hybrid Support Designed for Healthy Sleep Posture The Cooling Collection Series: Multiple-Layer Thermal Management Designed to Stay Cool Beyond the First Touch

The launch comes as the American Chiropractic Association reports that back pain remains one of the most common reasons for missed work and that up to 80% of the population will experience back pain during their lifetime[1]. At the same time, rising nighttime temperatures and back-related sleep discomfort continue affecting millions of adults across North America. According to Sleep Foundation, overheating remains one of the biggest barriers to high-quality sleep, with elevated nighttime temperatures contributing to sleep disruption and unwanted awakenings[2]. Research published in Ambient Heat and Human Sleep further found that rising nighttime temperatures can shorten sleep duration and increase the likelihood of insufficient sleep[3]. As consumers increasingly prioritize recovery, wellness, and long-term health, demand for sleep products that address both precision-tuned support and temperature regulation continues to grow.

Designed to address two of today's most common sleep health concerns— back-related sleep discomfort and nighttime overheating —the collections combine precision-tuned support structure and advanced cooling materials and multiple-layer management to help consumers achieve deeper, more restorative sleep.

For BedStory®, healthy sleep extends beyond comfort alone. The company believes quality sleep plays a critical role in physical recovery, emotional well-being, and everyday family life.

Built around the philosophy of "telling the sleep stories of families," BedStory® designs sleep systems — not one-size-fits-all mattresses — tailored for different body types, sleep preferences, and life stages. The brand focuses on creating emotionally connected, health-conscious sleep environments for modern middle- and high-income households, positioning itself as a trusted "sleep guardian" for families across the United States.

The launch introduces two specialized sleep systems, each developed around a distinct consumer need: BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® for precision-tuned hybrid support to promote healthy sleep posture, and Cooling Collection for temperature regulation and cooling comfort.

Supporting this wellness-focused approach, both collections are manufactured under internationally recognized safety and sustainability standards including CertiPUR-US®, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, BSCI, and CLIMATE PLEDGE FRIENDLY. All mattresses are free from fiberglass, formaldehyde, heavy metals, and harmful odors, helping create a cleaner and more reassuring sleep environment for modern families.

BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® Series: Precision-Tuned Hybrid Support Designed for Healthy Sleep Posture

Developed in response to increasing consumer complaints around lower back stiffness, shoulder pressure, and restless sleep, BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® Series is engineered to support healthy sleep posture through a precision-tuned support system designed to promote neutral body alignment, distribute pressure more evenly, and reduce excessive sinkage.

While many hybrid mattresses rely on similar five-zone support layouts, the BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® Series differentiates itself through the calibration of its support system. Coil gauge, coil geometry, response characteristics, and foam density are engineered to work together as an integrated sleep system. Rather than focusing solely on where support zones are placed, BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® is designed around how each zone responds to body weight, pressure, and movement throughout the night. The result is healthier spinal alignment, controlled pressure relief, and responsive support without excessive sinkage.

Whether working long hours at a desk, recovering after physical activity, or simply seeking more balanced support, BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® was developed to help sleepers wake up feeling less stiff and more refreshed.

Together, the two collections reflect BedStory's belief that better sleep is foundational to healthier, happier family life.

The Cooling Collection Series: Multiple-Layer Thermal Management Designed to Stay Cool Beyond the First Touch

Created in response to growing consumer demand for cooler sleep, the Cooling Collection Series features a multi-layer thermal management system designed to help reduce heat buildup throughout the night. Engineered for hot sleepers and warm-climate households, the collection combines instant cool-touch comfort, moisture management, and continuous airflow to create a cooler and drier sleep environment.

At the surface, a high-performance cooling fabric delivers an immediate cool-to-the-touch sensation. Beneath it, a moisture-wicking comfort layer helps manage humidity and maintain overnight dryness. At the core of the system, a highly elastic open-cell POE layer works together with ventilated comfort materials to promote airflow and facilitate heat release throughout the mattress. Rather than relying solely on surface cooling, Cooling Collection is designed to support whole-mattress temperature regulation for more consistent overnight comfort.

"For too many families, waking up with a stiff lower back or being disrupted by overheating during the night has become an accepted part of everyday life," said Tom, CEO of BedStory®. "We believe a mattress should do more than provide comfort—it should support healthier sleep. With BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® and Cooling Collection, we combined Precision-Tuned Hybrid Support and advanced cooling materials and Multiple-Layer Thermal Management to help people sleep more comfortably, recover more effectively, and wake up ready for the moments that matter most with their families."

Availability & Warranty

The BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® and Cooling Collection series are now available through the official BedStory Official Website. Designed around standard sizing models, The BEDSTORY SPINEALIGN® series starts at $699.99-$1399.99 for a popular Queen and King configuration. The Cooling Collection—offered in 12-inch, 13 Pro, and 14 Luxe profiles—starts at $799.99- $1499.99 for a Queen and King configuration.

MSRP Schedule verified at official portal.

Reflecting BedStory's commitment to long-term quality, every mattress ships compressed in a compact box and is backed by 365-night home trial, a 10-year warranty, and complimentary nationwide delivery.

About BedStory®

BedStory® is a healthy sleep systems brand dedicated to helping families sleep better while creating healthier and more emotionally connected home environments.

Guided by the philosophy of "Every Body Sleeps Better," the company develops healthy sleep systems tailored for varying comfort preferences, support needs, and life stages. Operating state-of-the-art production infrastructures for over twenty years, the brand has successfully deployed over 10 million sleep systems across North America, Europe, and Asia, BedStory® strives to be a trusted "sleep guardian" for the contemporary home.

For more information, visit www.bedstory.com

Media Contact:

BedStory Office

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SOURCE BedStory USA