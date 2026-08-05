Beedie Capital and Vistara Growth Announce Strategic Partnership

Beedie Capital to Anchor New US$500M Vistara Growth Fund

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Beedie Capital and Vistara Growth today announced a strategic partnership designed to support Vistara's next phase of growth. As part of the transaction, Beedie Capital has acquired a 50% ownership interest in Vistara Growth and will serve as anchor investor in the upcoming Vistara Growth Structured Opportunities Fund scheduled to launch in the fall of 2026 with a significant commitment of up to US$125 million against a US$500 million target fund size.

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Today's announcement traces back to a friendship formed 35 years ago. Ryan Beedie, President of Beedie and Randy Garg, Founder of Vistara Growth met as MBA classmates at the University of British Columbia, graduating together in 1993. In 2010, they together launched Beedie Capital to formalize the non-real estate investment activities of Beedie with a key focus on technology companies.

In 2015, Garg spun out of Beedie Capital to start Vistara Growth, with Beedie Capital as one of its first LPs. Since then, Vistara Growth has raised multiple investment vehicles with over US$700 million raised to date with Beedie Capital as one of its key anchor LPs across its 5 funds. Vistara Growth has established itself as a leading provider of flexible growth debt and equity capital to mid-later stage technology companies, with its prior three funds all ranking top 10 globally amongst Private Credit funds <$500M (source: Pitchbook 2025 Benchmarks by vintage).

Vistara Growth has achieved its success filling the gap between traditional sources of bank debt capital and traditional venture or growth equity, and is poised to continue to do so with its new fund launch. "With the current market dislocation for technology financing given the uncertainty around the impact of AI and other market forces, we believe this is an ideal time to launch our new flagship evergreen fund in partnership with Beedie" said Randy Garg.

Over this same period, Beedie Capital has grown into one of Canada's leading multi-strategy alternative investment platforms. Its core strategies include direct investments in technology and mining, complemented by an active funds and GP stakes strategy. The firm has grown to several billion dollars in assets and invests across North America as part of Beedie, one of Canada's largest private real estate companies.

"I've watched Randy build Vistara into one of the strongest technology-focused growth capital platforms in North America," said Ryan Beedie, President of Beedie. "This investment reflects the confidence we have in Randy and his highly talented team, the track record they've delivered, and the market opportunity at hand today -- and our belief that this is only the beginning of what Vistara can become."

"Beedie Capital has backed us in every fund since the very beginning, and this investment takes that partnership to a new level," said Garg. "By combining Vistara's specialized growth-capital platform and track record with Beedie Capital's scale, permanent capital base, relationships and complementary investment capabilities, we believe we can continue to create significant value for our investors and portfolio companies with our own new evergreen fund."

While the transaction deepens the relationship, the two firms will continue to operate and remain distinct entities.

"This partnership is a testament to what's possible when two firms share a common foundation and mutual respect," added Beedie. "We have tremendous faith in where Vistara is headed, and we're proud to be building that future together."

About Beedie Capital

Beedie Capital is the multi-strategy alternative investment platform of Beedie, one of Canada's largest private real estate companies. Through debt, equity and hybrid investments, Beedie Capital takes an unconstrained, evergreen approach to investment duration, structure and size. The platform combines the strategic capabilities of an institutional investor with the entrepreneurial mindset of a privately owned business. It invests across sectors in Canada and the US, with a core focus on technology and mining. For more information, please visit www.beediecapital.com.

About Vistara Growth

Vistara Growth provides highly flexible growth debt and equity solutions to leading technology companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling growth for the ambitious entrepreneurs we invest in, our investors, and our people.For more information, visit vistaragrowth.com.

SOURCE Beedie Capital