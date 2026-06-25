Beef 'O' Brady's Continues National Growth With New Franchise Awarded in Tuscaloosa

Mitul Patel, local restaurant owner, will bring the family-friendly sports pub to Tuscaloosa.

TUSACALOOSA, Ala., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beef 'O' Brady's, the 125-unit family-friendly sports pub franchise, is continuing its growth with a new franchise agreement in Tuscaloosa. The development is led by Mitul Patel, a local restaurant owner. After owning a local restaurant in the area prior to this, Patel is thrilled to join the Beef 'O' Brady's family and grow the business in the lively college town.

"We are very excited to officially open in Tuscaloosa and bring Beef 'O' Brady's family-friendly sports bar atmosphere to this big community," said Patel. "As the 'City of Champions' with a huge football presence, this city supports local spots immensely, and our location is meant for all ages, from families and local groups to students. The new location will feature a varied menu, over 30 large-screen TVs, and future plans for trivia, karaoke, and live music. We are focused on creating local jobs and heavily supporting our schools, youth sports, and local charities."

By shifting to the franchise model after years of operating their independent restaurant, the owner group is filling a gap in the Tuscaloosa market with the support of the brand itself: a community-centric space where families, local groups, and sports fans can gather without the rowdy atmosphere of a traditional sports bar. The new McFarland Boulevard venue is built specifically around the local game day culture, featuring scratch-made burgers, wings, and tacos alongside TV's to catch lively Alabama game days.

"We're excited to announce additional expansion within Alabama. Beef 'O' Brady's leads the casual dining industry with quality and value, and we know the model will be well-received in the Tuscaloosa market," said Chris Elliott, CEO. "Mitul brings valuable experience and a uniquely local perspective, and we're proud to partner with him."

The Tuscaloosa franchise agreement is a milestone for the brand, representing Beef 'O' Brady's 10th location in Alabama. Patel's location is part of a larger growth trend. With capacity for another 3 restaurants across Alabama and 26 locations currently in development nationwide, Beef 'O' Brady's is steadily widening its reach, focusing on growth across the Southeast with passionate, community-oriented entrepreneurs.

ABOUT BEEF 'O' BRADY'S:

Beef 'O' Brady's is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef 'O' Brady's menu features delicious family favorites like award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, USDA Choice Cut sirloin and grilled salmon, along with a kids' menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef 'O' Brady's is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef 'O' Brady's currently operates more than 120 locations in 21 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.beefobradysfranchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Beef ‘O’ Brady’s