Beemok Hospitality Collection And KLH Group Announce Preferred Partnership

Two Charleston-Based Brands Unite Around Purpose-Driven Hospitality

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLH Group and Beemok Hospitality Collection (BHC) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership uniting BHC's world-class portfolio with KLH's destination management expertise, and establishes KLH as BHC's preferred luxury event partner for clients seeking purpose-driven hospitality experiences in Charleston.

"This is what event evolution looks like in real time," said Hope Caldwell, Founder of KLH Group. "Our shared commitment to combining purpose, profit, and genuine community impact is not a talking point for either of us. It is the foundation we have each been building on for years."

Together, BHC and KLH Group are redefining high-end destination management - not just by how an event looks, but by the impact it leaves behind. As AI and automation continue to standardize operations across the hospitality industry, this partnership doubles down on what will define the next decade: human connection.

Luxury clients are no longer satisfied with opulence alone. They want events that reflect their values and leave their guests with something that lasts long after the last table is cleared. Purpose-driven companies consistently outperform competitors, attract higher-value clients, and retain stronger teams. They earn the kind of loyalty no marketing budget can manufacture. KLH Group and BHC are built on that reality, and together, they are not simply meeting the growing demand for authentic, values-driven experiences, they are setting the standard for what those experiences look like.

Named repeatedly as one of the best cities in the world by leading travel publications, Charleston has become a national model for hospitality and social impact moving in step. The KLH Group and BHC partnership is the next chapter in that story, positioning Charleston as the blueprint for a new era of purposeful business.

"Our guests expect the best, and we are committed to continuously raising that bar. This partnership with KLH Group does exactly that," says Alex Gregory, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing of BHC. "This collaboration layers purpose and intention onto an already exceptional destination experience, creating something our guests will not find anywhere else."

"Companies that lead with purpose are shaping the future. The difference between cutting a check and changing a life is profound," Caldwell continued. "When service becomes part of the way you do business, you create something that endures. You do not just host an event. You leave a legacy."

For more information, visit www.KLHGroup.co.

About KLH Group:

KLH Group is a Charleston-based destination management company and social impact firm founded by Hope Caldwell. The firm specializes in integrating philanthropy and purpose into luxury hospitality experiences, working with leading hotels, corporations, and meeting planners to create transformational gatherings that generate meaningful community impact alongside exceptional guest experiences.

About Beemok Hospitality Collection:

Beemok Hospitality Collection (BHC) is a purpose-driven portfolio of hotels, restaurants, and cultural landmarks in Charleston. BHC is guided by the belief that hospitality is at its finest when it creates enduring, meaningful connections. Portfolio includes The Charleston Place, Sorelle, The Riviera Theater, Credit One Stadium, American Gardens, and The Cooper.

Contact:

Whitney McDuff

***@whitneymcduff.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13150870

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE KLH Group