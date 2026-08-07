Beeper Δ8 All-in-One Wireless Music Gadget & App Now Available for Pre-Order

Mobile Music Reimagined

Beeper Δ8 integrates a tactile hardware controller with a powerful iOS/Android application providing a direct peer-to-peer sharing platform and marketplace. For the first time ever, a creator's instrument bridges sound and visualization and is the interface for a social community, collaboration, and fun.

"We set out to build an instrument that is as easy-to-use, and expands the possibilities of music creation and collaboration," said Aaron Smulktis, CEO of Material Instincts. "The Beeper Δ8 low-latency, pro-grade MIDI controller offers a mesmerizing visual experience and music sharing platform —all in one gadget."

Key Features Driving Creation and Community:

Wireless, Low-Latency Performance: The Beeper Δ8 device offers seamless, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring a responsive and professional music-making experience.

The Beeper Δ8 device offers seamless, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring a responsive and professional music-making experience. Visualizer: Every composition can be paired with real-time, generative visuals and filters that can be shared, purchased, and sold between users in the dedicated marketplace.

Every composition can be paired with real-time, generative visuals and filters that can be shared, purchased, and sold between users in the dedicated marketplace. Social & Collaborative: Features include real-time collaboration with multiple devices, session sharing, and saving multiple instrument configurations..

Features include real-time collaboration with multiple devices, session sharing, and saving multiple instrument configurations.. Broad Appeal: The design targets both novice "noodlers" and serious music producers, offering versatile, user-programmable controls & presets for an array of launch instruments like synthesizers, virtual drumkits, sampler, and effects.

Availability

The Beeper Δ8 wireless controller is available for pre-order at beeper.buzz, with devices shipping to consumers in early 2027. The device companion app for iOS and Android will be free to download in August 2026.

Media Contact

Material Instinct

[email protected]

About Material Instinct

Material Instinct is the company behind Beeper, All Rise!, and over a decade years of next-gen software and hardware products, dedicated to harnessing technology to Invent, Inspire, and Engage the world. The Beeper platform aims to empower a new generation of creators globally.

SOURCE Material Instinct