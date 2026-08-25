BEER MEETS FEAR: PABST BLUE RIBBON AND JASON UNIVERSE TURN A 12-PACK INTO A KILLER MASK

Two American Icons Team Up to Launch Fan Experiences, Limited-Edition Apparel and a Wearable Jason Mask This Halloween Season

LOS ANGELES and MILWAUKEE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) and Horror Inc announced an autumn collaboration designed to bring an immersive slasher experience to partygoers across America this fall. Built to celebrate two pop-culture giants and their devoted subcultures, the partnership unleashes a limited-edition run of wearable Jason Voorhees-themed packaging and premium merchandise, including apparel, glassware, bobbleheads, tap handles, tackers and koozies. The release blends classic beer culture with deep franchise affinity leading into Halloween as well as Peacock and A24's highly anticipated "Crystal Lake" series.

Photo: Terry McLaughlin

"Jason's hockey mask is instantly recognizable, so making it wearable right off the pack was a no-brainer for us," said Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc. "Teaming up with PBR gives fans a cool, hands-on way to rep Jason just as momentum builds for Halloween."

"Pabst and Jason are two American icons that have each played their own part in Halloween fun for generations, so bringing them together just made sense. We turned a 12-pack into a Jason mask and, in the process, solved that all-too-familiar problem of figuring out a last-minute Halloween costume. Cut out the mask, or just wear the whole box on your head…either way, you'll likely still have one of the best costumes of the night" said Zac Nadile, Head of Brand Strategy at Pabst Brewing Company.

"I look forward to bars and Halloween parties alike filled with Pabst Jason masks this October. We kindly ask that people consider cutting out an additional hole for drinking PBRs." added Hannah Barnett Brand Director of Pabst.

Beginning September through Friday, November 13, the promotion will engage consumers across the country through a mix of experiential, retail, and digital touchpoints:

New York Comic Con (Oct 8–11): PBR x Jason Universe nightlife takeovers will host fans at local venues surrounding NYCC.





(Oct 8–11): PBR x Jason Universe nightlife takeovers will host fans at local venues surrounding NYCC. The Fest 24 (Oct 23 - 25): The collaboration brings Jason-themed PBR swag to key downtown venues and partner bars throughout the multi-day indie music festival.





(Oct 23 - 25): The collaboration brings Jason-themed PBR swag to key downtown venues and partner bars throughout the multi-day indie music festival. Nationwide Watch Parties: On October 15, PBR x Jason Universe will partner with top-tier horror creators to host Crystal Lake -themed watch parties, backed by capsule merchandise, including collectible popcorn buckets.





On October 15, PBR x Jason Universe will partner with top-tier horror creators to host -themed watch parties, backed by capsule merchandise, including collectible popcorn buckets. National Sweepstakes & Retail Displays: Supported by towering 6-foot retail standees–and featuring custom 3-foot Jason Voorhees bobbleheads on display at select stores–fans can enter a nationwide sweepstakes across social platforms for a chance to win one of these oversized collectibles, Jason x PBR-themed merchandise and more.





Supported by towering 6-foot retail standees–and featuring custom 3-foot Jason Voorhees bobbleheads on display at select stores–fans can enter a nationwide sweepstakes across social platforms for a chance to win one of these oversized collectibles, Jason x PBR-themed merchandise and more. Seasonal Micro-Campaigns: Immersive digital activations will trigger all autumn long, specifically celebrating Halloween, National Hockey Mask Day (Nov 1), and a "Last Chance to Buy" campaign fittingly landing on Friday, November 13.

SOURCE Pabst Blue Ribbon