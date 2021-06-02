Beer Mug Market to grow by USD 13.51 million through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
Jun 02, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer mug market is set to grow by USD 13.51 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arc Holdings, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Femora India Pvt. Ltd., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Union Glass Co. Ltd., and Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rising popularity of craft beer, the growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars, and the access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Beer Mug Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Beer Mug Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41220
Beer Mug Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the beer mug market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arc Holdings, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Femora India Pvt. Ltd., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Union Glass Co. Ltd., and Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Beer Mug Market size
- Beer Mug Market trends
- Beer Mug Market industry analysis
The growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the beer mug market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Beer Mug Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist beer mug market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the beer mug market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the beer mug market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer mug market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Consumer Kitchen Knife Market- The consumer kitchen knife market is segmented by product (non-electric and electric), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market- The commercial food display cabinet market is segmented by product (commercial refrigerated food display cabinet and commercial heated food display cabinets) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arc Holdings
- Bormioli Rocco Spa
- Femora India Pvt. Ltd.
- Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.
- Libbey Inc.
- Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd.
- Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH
- Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
- Union Glass Co. Ltd.
- Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/beer-mugmarket
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/beer-mug-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article