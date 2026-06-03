Behind CISCE with Jason: How China's supply chain is building tomorrow's robots

BEIJING, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

As humanoid robots move rapidly from science fiction into real-world applications, a new video released ahead of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) takes viewers behind the scenes of China's fast-growing robotics industry.

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Hosted by American presenter Jason, the episode follows a journey across Zhejiang province—one of China's leading robotics hubs—to uncover how different companies across the supply chain are working together to make robots smarter, stronger and more human-like.

Rather than focusing on a single technological breakthrough, the video reveals how an entire industrial ecosystem contributes to the development of next-generation embodied AI. From robot "brains" and precision motion-control systems to expressive digital faces and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), the program highlights the collaboration that powers China's robotics innovation.

At the Zhejiang Humanoid Robot Innovation Center in Ningbo, Jason encounters robots capable of conducting laboratory experiments, assisting in industrial production and supporting household tasks. The visit offers a glimpse into how humanoid robots are gradually entering workplaces and daily life.

The journey then moves to Zhejiang Fine Motion Robot Joint Technology Co., Ltd., where Jason explores one of the most critical components inside a robot: the precision reducer. Often described as the "joints" of industrial and humanoid robots, these high-precision devices enable smooth, accurate and powerful movement.

At GravityXR, Jason discovers another dimension of human-machine interaction. Through dynamic facial technologies, spatial computing systems and remote embodiment solutions, the company is creating robotic avatars capable of mirroring human expressions and movements in real time.

The final stop is BrainCo in Hangzhou, one of China's leading brain-computer interface innovators. There, Jason experiences advanced prosthetic and dexterous robotic hands that interpret muscle and nerve signals through non-invasive BCI technology. Its latest dexterous robotic hand, featuring 21 degrees of freedom and integrated tactile sensing, is also expanding the capabilities of next-generation robots.

Throughout the program, a common theme emerges: no single company can build a highly capable humanoid robot alone. Success depends on close cooperation among innovators across the entire supply chain—from core components and software platforms to sensing systems, AI algorithms and application developers.

The episode also highlights the growing role of the CISCE as a platform connecting companies across industries and fostering collaboration among upstream, midstream and downstream partners.

The fourth CISCE, scheduled to take place in Beijing this June, will feature its first dedicated Artificial Intelligence exhibition area. Many of the companies featured in the video are expected to participate, showcasing the latest advances in robotics, embodied intelligence and future-oriented technologies.

Behind CISCE with Jason: How China's supply chain is building tomorrow's robots

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-05/14/content_118493691.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn