Beiersdorf Announces Up to 30% Off Skincare and Body Care Essentials for Amazon Prime Day

From June 23–26 2026, shoppers can score exclusive deals on top-selling products from Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin, NIVEA, and NIVEA MEN.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beiersdorf, a leading global skin care company with brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin, NIVEA, and NIVEA MEN, is offering up to 20%-30% off select products from June 23 to June 26 for Amazon Prime Day 2026. This limited-time shopping event enables consumers to elevate their daily routine with trusted skincare, body care and sunscreen essentials at exceptional price points while supplies last.

Featured Beiersdorf Prime Day 2026 Deals:

Beiersdorf lineup of products including Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin, NIVEA, and NIVEA MEN.

Aquaphor

Coppertone

Eucerin

NIVEA

NIVEA MEN

For more information and to shop the full list of Beiersdorf Prime Day deals, visit the official Amazon Brand Stores for Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin, NIVEA, and NIVEA MEN.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Inc is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare products for over a century. The company's portfolio of international brands includes Aquaphor, Eucerin, NIVEA, Coppertone, La Prairie and Chantecaille.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Beiersdorf