Beijing Review: Progress Through Participation

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BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In China, June is a month full of youthful dreams and life-defining turning points.

According to data from the Ministry of Education, 12.9 million students signed up to take the national college entrance exam this year, and 12.7 million others are set to graduate from universities, a year-on-year rise of 480,000.

One must experience everything in life for oneself; every step counts on the path to a wider world Speed Speed

Two cohorts of young people stand at separate life junctures: Exam takers enter exam halls to wrap up their high school years, while new graduates leave campus to venture into the job market. Though their paths differ, both groups learn to forge ahead through personal trial and growth, pointing to a timeless truth: "One must experience everything in life for oneself; every step counts on the path to a wider world."

This line was quoted by President Xi Jinping on May 10, 2022, at the ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China, an organization for youth aged 14 to 28. He encouraged young people to march forward bravely in pursuit of their dreams. Today, this ancient wisdom guides young Chinese as they write their own life stories.

The verse originates from the Wang Family's Tower of Far Views, a poem by Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) poet Fan Peng. Its core message is that life's fulfillment can only be gained through firsthand practice, and consistent small steps will eventually open up a boundless horizon.

This philosophy encourages young people to engage directly with the world around them and steadily turn their efforts into progress. Around the country young people are putting this concept into practice in many sectors.

In the field of science and technology, many young people are tackling cutting-edge challenges in key sectors such as AI, aerospace and new energy, driving innovation and energizing technological development.

In the cultural sphere, increasing numbers of young people are engaging with, studying and preserving traditional culture. Many are mastering traditional crafts such as embroidery and Chinese batik, blending time-honored patterns with modern designs and breathing new life into traditions. They are also using digital creativity to revitalize historical legacies, allowing thousands of years of cultural heritage to continue shining brightly today.

Young people are also bringing drones and other smart technologies to assist with farm work, helping modernize agriculture. Some are introducing digital services to improve everyday life and transform rural communities. Others are using livecommerce, a combination of livestreaming and e-commerce, to open up channels for agricultural products to reach wider markets.

On the global stage, young Chinese are increasingly connecting and interacting with the world, increasing China's engagement with the international community. Through overseas volunteering stints, studying abroad, public diplomacy and people-to-people interaction, they're building bridges for dialogue between civilizations, contributing youthful energy to international exchange and world peace.

Today's world is undergoing dramatic changes, and global challenges are increasing. The younger generations bear the responsibilities of promoting social progress and responding to shared global challenges. Whether breaking new ground in technology, facilitating cultural exchange, advancing green growth or upholding equity and justice, all these missions demand solid expertise and unyielding resilience.

"One must experience everything in life for oneself; every step counts on the path to a wider world." This line carries a philosophy that applies to young people around the world. Rooted in reality and committed to diligent work, they can advance step by step. By staying pragmatic and persistent, they grow steadily in their respective fields and realize personal worth.

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SOURCE Beijing Review