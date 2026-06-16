BEING FRENSHE ENTERS ULTA BEAUTY, MARKING A MAJOR EXPANSION FOR THE FAST-GROWING WELLNESS BRAND

Maesa and Founder Partner Ashley Tisdale French Bring Being Frenshe's Signature Mood-Driven Rituals to Ulta Beauty Guests Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Being Frenshe, the wellness brand founded by Ashley Tisdale French and developed in partnership with Maesa, today announced its launch into the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty, marking a major milestone in the brand's continued growth and retail expansion. Beginning June 16, guests will be able to shop Being Frenshe fragrance and body care collection at Ulta.com and in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

Ashley Tisdale French, Founder of Being Frenshe Being Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist Full Collection

The launch follows extraordinary momentum for Being Frenshe, which has surpassed $250 million in sales since its debut in 2022 and recently exceeded $100 million in annual point-of-sale sales. Unlike traditional fragrance brands that begin with scent preferences, Being Frenshe starts with mood, helping consumers identify how they want to feel first and discover scent-powered rituals intentionally designed to support those emotional needs.

Through MoodScience Scent Technology™, the brand has created a new way for consumers to engage with self-care, blending fragrance, wellness, and innovation to support emotional well-being through accessible everyday rituals. Since launch, Being Frenshe has become one of the fastest-growing names in wellness, building a loyal community through products designed to support emotional well-being through the power of scent.

The brand's signature Cashmere Vanilla collection has emerged as its #1 selling scent franchise, with Cashmere Vanilla Hair, Body & Linen Mist becoming the #1 Body Mist in mass retail in 2025. Across the portfolio, one Being Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist sells every seven seconds, while the bestselling product has earned more than 4,700 five-star reviews. Together, these milestones reflect the strong consumer connection and loyalty driving the brand's continued growth.

"Being Frenshe was born from my own wellness journey and the belief that the smallest moments can make the biggest difference in how we feel," said Ashley Tisdale French, Founder Partner of Being Frenshe. "We've always wanted to make wellness approachable and personal, helping people start with their mood and build simple rituals around it. Launching at Ulta Beauty is an incredibly exciting milestone because it allows us to introduce Being Frenshe to even more people and continue making these everyday wellness moments accessible to all."

Inspired by Ashley's personal experience navigating anxiety and prioritizing emotional well-being, Being Frenshe was created to make wellness feel approachable, intentional, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Today, the brand spans fragrance, body care, bath, hair, and lifestyle products, all designed to help consumers create meaningful moments of self-care through the power of scent.

"In just a few years, Being Frenshe has grown into one of the fastest-growing brands in wellness because it has created a truly differentiated space at the intersection of fragrance, self-care, and emotional well-being," said Piyush Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Maesa. "Our launch at Ulta Beauty represents a significant milestone in the brand's expansion strategy and reflects the growing consumer demand for wellness solutions that are both effective and accessible. We're excited to partner with Ulta Beauty to bring Being Frenshe to millions of new consumers nationwide."

"At Ulta Beauty, we're committed to curating a differentiated assortment that reflects the evolving ways our guests engage with beauty, body care and wellness," said Penny Coy, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Being Frenshe has built a loyal following through its unique blend of fragrance, body care and mood-inspired rituals, reflecting the growing connection beauty lovers see between self-care, wellness and beauty. As body care continues to be an area of engagement for our guests, we're thrilled to bring Being Frenshe to Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com this summer. The brand offers a distinctive perspective on everyday wellness, and we look forward to introducing both new and existing guests to its thoughtful approach to self-care."

The launch at Ulta Beauty marks the next chapter in Being Frenshe's continued growth, expanding the brand's reach and introducing its wellness philosophy to new audiences nationwide. Through the partnership, Being Frenshe's mood-driven approach to wellness will become even more accessible, helping more people create meaningful moments of self-care every day.

Being Frenshe will be available at Ulta.com beginning June 16, 2026, and in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide beginning June 22, 2026, with the full assortment available in store starting July 12, 2026.

ABOUT BEING FRENSHE.

Founded by Ashley Tisdale, Being Frenshe is a modern wellness brand centered on accessible, everyday rituals designed to help boost your mood and enhance overall well-being. Rooted in the belief that wellness should feel simple and attainable, Being Frenshe transforms daily routines; like a morning shower or evening wind-down—into meaningful moments of self-connection. The brand champions the idea that wellness doesn't need to be complicated or time-consuming. Instead, it lives in small, intentional pauses taken throughout the day—moments that may last only a few minutes, but have a lasting impact.

Being Frenshe creates thoughtfully crafted products made with premium ingredients and infused with proprietary MoodScience Scent Technology™ to help elevate mood through fragrance. Each scent is designed to be comforting, effective, and sensorial, encouraging individuals to slow down, take a breath, and be present. At its core, Being Frenshe is about honoring everyday rituals and creating space for self-care, inviting everyone to breathe in a moment for you.

ABOUT MAESA.

Maesa is the world's #1 beauty incubator in mass, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. We believe beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities, we deliver new, better, and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with mass, drug, and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including Kristin Ess Hair, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe, MIX:BAR. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

SOURCE Being Frenshe