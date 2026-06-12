Bekins Launches Silver Certified™ Senior Moving Services

New senior moving certification program helps older adults move with greater confidence and support

INDIANAPOLIS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bekins Van Lines announces the launch of Silver Certified™, a specialized training and certification program focused on the needs of seniors and their families.

The program is endorsed by the National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM), reinforcing Bekins' continued investment in serving the growing older adult market with greater care, accountability, and consistency.

"Senior moves require a higher level of planning, communication, and sensitivity," said April Milner, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Move Management. "Silver Certified™ gives our moving company partners the training and framework to better support older adults through what is often one of life's biggest transitions. This program strengthens the experience for customers, families, senior living communities, and referral partners alike."

Unlike a standard household move, senior relocations often involve family participation, extended timelines, downsizing decisions, storage coordination, and transitions into retirement or senior living communities. Silver Certified™ training focuses on communication, professionalism, and customer experience throughout the move process.

Participating agents are trained to provide:

Dedicated points of contact throughout the move

Clear communication and documented planning

Respectful, patient customer interactions

Coordinated support with family members and senior move managers

Structured move execution from planning through delivery

Developed for network moving company owners, general managers, sales teams, move managers, drivers, and crews, the Silver Certified™ program prepares participating Bekins agents to deliver a more structured, communicative, and professionally managed moving experience for seniors and their families.

"Seniors, senior living communities, and senior move managers expect a high level of service and communication," said Milner. "Silver Certified™ helps ensure participating Bekins agents are prepared to meet those expectations with professionalism, consistency, and care."

Silver Certified™ is now available through participating Bekins agents nationwide.

To learn more about the Silver Certified™ program, visit Bekins Silver Certified™.

About Bekins Van Lines

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands: Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines, and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 300 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com/why-bekins/partners.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Shook

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Bekins Van Lines

SOURCE Bekins