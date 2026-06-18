Bel US Co-Founds the Good Food Coalition with Partnership for a Healthier America to Champion Access to Better Snacks for All

Purchases of better-for-you foods with retailer collaborators Amazon Access and The Giant Company will lead to donations to PHA's Healthy Hunger Relief initiatives.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, too many American families face tough choices at the grocery store, often feeling financially squeezed and forced to compromise on nutrition. With 80% of Americans not getting enough dairy, fruits, and vegetables in their diets, the food industry needs to come together to address the gap.*

Good Food Coalition

Bel US—maker of iconic brands like Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ® and The Laughing Cow®—is excited to be a founding partner of the new Good Food Coalition. The coalition brings together the nutrition-focused nonprofit Partnership for a Healthier America, retailers Amazon Access and The Giant Company, and better-for-you food brands Bel US and WK Kellogg Co. to make healthier food easy to access so it can be enjoyed by all.

This first-of-its-kind initiative links consumer purchases of dietitian-validated, better-for-you products (designated as "GOOD GOOD") directly to support families feeling the current economic pinch across the country. Retailers promote and provide a discount online or in-store for their GOOD GOOD products. During key moments of the year, i.e. back-to-school season, GOOD GOOD transactions will trigger a donation to Partnership for a Healthier America, unlocking millions of servings of healthy food for families facing food insecurity through PHA's Healthy Hunger Relief initiative.

"PHA's Good Food Coalition unites grocers, food brands, and community partners committed to ensuring families everywhere can access healthy food that is affordable, convenient, and culturally relevant. Together, we are building a healthier America where the healthy choice becomes the easy choice for every family," said Noreen Springstead, President and CEO, Partnership for a Healthier America.

Bel's GOOD GOOD products will be available on Amazon Access and in-store with The GIANT Company. They will be included in pay-it-forward promotions starting in August for the back-to-school season. Grocery storefront placements, targeted customer emails, push notifications, and other digital retail media on Amazon will surface better-for-you options at the moment families are already stocking up, making the healthier choice the obvious choice. And as the Good Food Coalition's brick-and-mortar launch partner, The Giant Company will help connect the program to local families through in-store discovery, trusted relationships, and neighborhood-level access.

The Good Food Coalition has been convened to make real progress towards the goal of good food for all. As a mission-led brand with 160 years of making nourishing snacks, Bel's participation in this initiative will leverage its experience in the Fight for Better Snacks – making just-right portions of convenient dairy, fruit and veggie snacks more accessible.

With 90% of Americans snacking multiple times a day*, Bel continues to meet people where they are—bringing better and more accessible choices to families at the times people need them the most. Now, with the Good Food Coalition, those snacks can make their way into grocery baskets for some of the 13.7% of American households facing food insecurity.**

"Bel is proud to be a founding partner of this coalition to make the healthier choices the easier ones for Americans. By teaming up with visionary retailers, bold mission-driven brands, and Partnership for a Healthier America, a nonprofit with a proven track record, we're turning purpose into action," said Peter McGuinness, Bel North America CEO.

Bel is making bold strides in the Fight for Better Snacks and is all-in on growing the Coalition's reach and driving real impact for American families.

* Purpose*Full Snacking Behavior Survey conducted by Eat Well Global 2025

** USDA, Economic Research Service, 2024

About Bel US

Bel US is part of the Bel Group, a global leader in fruit, veggie and dairy snacking with 160 years of expertise. Family-owned, mission-led, and rooted in innovation, Bel US creates delicious fruit, veggie and dairy portion-sized snacks. Iconic brands like Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ®, The Laughing Cow®, and Boursin® are among Bel US's most loved brands. With U.S. offices in Chicago and New York, and food facilities in Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, Bel is committed to the Fight for Better Snacks – delivering nourishment, bringing joy and building a more sustainable food system- For All, For Good. For more information, visit belbrandsusa.com.

About the Good Food Coalition

Partnership for a Healthier America's Good Food Coalition is a first of its kind collective moving better-for-you foods into carts and onto plates. If you are a food brand or purpose driven retailer dedicated to changing how we shop, eat, and thrive, this is for you. Every transaction triggers a donation to PHA's Healthy Hunger Relief work through a pay-it-forward mechanism: shoppers do better for their family and for a family in need, all in the same cart. Every product in the Coalition carries the GOOD GOOD designation, validated by PHA's registered dietitian and powered by Guiding Stars' evidence-based nutrition rating system. Learn more at www.ahealthieramerica.org/goodfood.

About Partnership for a Healthier America

At Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), we are advancing equitable access to nutritious food for all in America to lead healthy lives. As a national nonprofit founded alongside Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! campaign in 2010, PHA works with community organizations, corporations, foundations and governments to build healthier communities through nutritious food. Learn more about our work at ahealthieramerica.org.

SOURCE Bel US