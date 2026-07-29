Following the establishment of its Chicago subsidiary, the global manufacturing platform pairs custom component production with 'Belinker Cloud,' its proprietary platform for real-time production visibility and quality tracking.

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belinker, a global manufacturing platform, announced the official expansion of 'Belinker Manufacturing,' a global manufacturing service designed to connect U.S. enterprises with South Korea's advanced manufacturing infrastructure. This expansion, coupled with the company's recent establishment of its U.S. subsidiary in Chicago, Illinois, in June 2026, marks the full-scale launch of Belinker's North American operations.

Two-Track Strategy: Hardware and Software

Belinker Launches 'Belinker Manufacturing' to Accelerate Supply Chain Diversification for U.S. Enterprises

Belinker executes a two-track strategy that bridges hardware procurement and digital software solutions. The company simultaneously operates Belinker Manufacturing, which supplies high-quality custom components to international buyers, and Belinker Cloud, a proprietary AI-powered manufacturing data management SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) designed to optimize production workflows.

Belinker Manufacturing offers an end-to-end, turnkey solution that delivers custom-engineered parts—including CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, welding, surface treatment, and assembly—tailored specifically to the technical requirements of U.S. manufacturers. By securing a robust network of over 200 vetted manufacturing partners in South Korea, Belinker provides integrated, multi-process capabilities that support the entire production lifecycle, from rapid prototyping to high-mix low-volume (HMLV) production and full-scale mass manufacturing.

The platform's core value proposition addresses critical logistics challenges faced by North American companies, offering an average lead time of just two weeks and significant cost efficiencies compared to local U.S. options. These logistical advantages actively support U.S. enterprises seeking to diversify their supply chains amidst ongoing global procurement uncertainties.

Proven Market Traction and Key Partnerships

This data-backed approach has driven rapid commercial traction in high-growth industrial sectors, including electric vehicles (EVs), secondary batteries, industrial equipment, and automation systems. To date, Belinker maintains a 100% reorder rate among its U.S. client base and has secured official vendor registration with major U.S. automotive and battery manufacturers, including a prominent, Nasdaq-listed U.S. electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. In its domestic market, Belinker's operational stability is already proven through ongoing partnerships with South Korean industrial leaders, including SeAH Group and Hankook Tire.

By utilizing its specialized matching engine alongside the Belinker Cloud SaaS, the platform resolves traditional cross-border friction such as communication gaps and quality variance. Belinker provides unified oversight over Design for Manufacturability (DFM) reviews, supply chain coordination, and strict quality assurance (QA), allowing global clients to manage international production with the convenience of a centralized local partner.

"U.S. manufacturers keep telling us the same thing: they know Korean suppliers can deliver, but they don't know how to find them, vet them, or manage them from thousands of miles away," said Jaemin Ahn, CEO of Belinker. "That's the gap we built Belinker to close. Our Chicago team gives U.S. companies a local point of contact, while our network in Korea does the actual work — and the fact that our clients keep coming back tells us the model is working."

About Belinker

Belinker is a global Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that streamlines the procurement of custom mechanical parts by connecting international enterprises with South Korea's advanced manufacturing ecosystem. Led by CEO Jaemin Ahn—who was recognized by Forbes Korea as one of the "30 Under 30" in Deep Tech—the company delivers reliable speed, cost efficiency, and end-to-end quality management to high-tech industries worldwide through its dual-track solutions: Belinker Manufacturing and Belinker Cloud.

For more information, visit https://belinker.co.kr/

SOURCE Belinker