Bell Insurance Doubles Commercial Insurance Team in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Insurance has doubled the size of its commercial insurance team in Minneapolis with the addition of several new hires, strengthening its ability to serve business clients and expanding its reach across key markets.

"The talent this group brings to our commercial insurance business is outstanding," said Ryan Onken, Bell Insurance commercial insurance director. "Their addition has doubled the size of our firm and adds proven expertise from several respected organizations across the industry."

New team members include:

Amy Hairston, commercial insurance advisor (26 years of experience)

Alex Lauer, commercial insurance advisor (four years of experience)

Devin Acrea, commercial insurance placement advisor (18 years of experience)

Brian Cohoon, account executive, commercial lines (27 years of experience)

Dylan Burchill, commercial insurance advisor (three years of experience)

Mike Welch, commercial insurance advisor (new to industry)

The combined experience of these new hires strengthens Bell Insurance's ability to serve clients with practical, informed guidance. Together, they bring backgrounds in relationship management, market development and complex risk assessment, which allows them to better understand each client's business and identify the right coverage. For customers, this means a team that can anticipate needs, respond with confidence and stay focused on long-term success.

Founded in 1966, Bell Bank has built its reputation on a strong culture and commitment to Pay It Forward, a program that has donated millions of dollars to support people and communities. With the continued growth of its insurance division, Bell is expanding its ability to meet the evolving needs of clients while maintaining its focus on service and community impact.

About Bell Bank

Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, Bell Bank is one of the country's largest independently owned banks, with almost $15 billion in assets. Bell is known for exceptional service and integrity, offering a full range of financial services, including banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance.

Deposit and loan products are offered through Bell Bank, Member FDIC. Bell Insurance Services LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Bank. Products and services offered through Bell Insurance or Bell Bank Wealth Management are: Not FDIC insured | No Bank Guarantee | May lose value | Not a deposit | Not insured by any federal government agency.

SOURCE Bell Bank