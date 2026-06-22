Bell Law Firm Secures $6 Million Policy-Limit Settlement After $18.3 Million Verdict for Family of Air Force Veteran

Settlement resolves claims against cardiology practice after jury found serious cardiac warning signs were not acted upon before elective surgery

ATLANTA, June 22, 2026 Bell Law Firm has secured a $6 million policy-limit settlement with Cardiovascular Group PC following an $18.3 million jury verdict returned in July 2025 for the family of Ron Yarbrough, a 64-year-old Air Force veteran and retired postal worker who died after suffering a heart attack in connection with elective surgery.

The $6 million settlement represents the full available insurance policy limits for Cardiovascular Group PC and resolves the cardiovascular defendants' portion of the case. At trial, the jury found Dr. Lance Friedland and his practice, Cardiovascular Group PC, 70% at fault, and Dr. Kota Venkatesh and Colon and Rectal Clinic LLC 30% at fault. The jury's award included $1.7 million for medical expenses, $12 million for conscious pain and suffering, and $4.6 million for the full value of Yarbrough's life. Dr. Venkatesh and his group previously resolved their portion of the case for a confidential sum.

"This settlement is another step toward accountability for the Yarbrough family," said Lloyd Bell, lead trial attorney for the family and founding partner of Bell Law Firm. "Ron trusted his doctors to recognize serious cardiac warning signs and protect him from preventable harm. Instead, critical test results were mishandled, and his symptoms were not properly evaluated before he underwent elective surgery."

The case involved claims that Yarbrough's physicians failed to properly respond to a coronary CT calcium scan showing dangerous plaque buildup and then failed to bring him back for further cardiac evaluation after his wife reported that he was experiencing chest tightness and shortness of breath. Six months later, Yarbrough underwent elective colon surgery without the cardiac follow-up the family alleged was required. He suffered a perioperative heart attack and later died.

"This policy-limit resolution reflects the seriousness of the jury's findings and provides another measure of justice for Ron's family," Bell said. "No settlement can replace Ron, but this result helps ensure that what happened to him is not ignored."

More details about the case can be found here. For more information about Bell Law Firm's work representing victims of medical malpractice, visit www.belllawfirm.com.

About Bell Law Firm

Founded in 1999 by Lloyd Bell, Bell Law Firm represents clients and families in medical malpractice and catastrophic injury cases throughout Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients harmed by medical negligence, including a $75 million verdict, the largest in Georgia history; a $26 million verdict against a Columbus hospital; and a $15 million verdict against the largest healthcare provider in Georgia. Bell Law Firm has also been recognized by The Daily Report as "Personal Injury Litigation Team of the Year" and "Most Innovative Law Firm." Lloyd Bell is the only Georgia attorney in the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group of 100 leading plaintiff trial lawyers in the United States. For more information, visit www.belllawfirm.com or listen to Lloyd's podcast, Face the Jury.

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SOURCE Bell Law Firm