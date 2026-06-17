Belmont Medical Completes Acquisition of Arcos, Inc.

BILLERICA, Mass., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmont Medical Technologies ("Belmont"), a leading provider of fluid-resuscitation and patient-temperature management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Arcos, Inc. ("Arcos"), headquartered in Missouri City, Texas.

Founded in 2009 by Dr. George Kramer and Chris Meador, Arcos offers proprietary software technology, including its proprietary Burn Navigator® and BloodNav™ solutions.

BloodNav™ is an advanced Massive Transfusion Protocol (MTP) performance improvement tool designed to rapidly track blood products across all care settings while providing real-time visibility to blood banks through a centralized dashboard. The system calculates transfusion ratios and delivers customizable MTP prompts to support providers' balanced resuscitation and other goals during MTP events. BloodNav also streamlines documentation workflows and offers seamless integration with electronic medical records (EMRs). BloodNav™ works alongside the Belmont Rapid Infuser to improve user experience, reporting capabilities, and EMR integration.

Burn Navigator®, meanwhile, is a resuscitation support software designed to assist healthcare professionals caring for adult and pediatric patients with severe burns. Since 2013, Burn Navigator has supported thousands of burn resuscitations at leading burn centers across the United States and internationally.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in Belmont's growth strategy, accelerating innovation and the company's next phase of growth," noted Belmont Chief Executive Officer Brian Larkin. "I am pleased to welcome the Arcos organization to the Belmont family of dedicated team members and life-saving medical solutions."

"Joining Belmont will allow us to expand the use of BloodNav in the trauma setting, with the goal of improving patient care with a very intuitive and streamlined MTP performance-improvement and transfusion-documentation tool," said Chris Meador, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcos. "BloodNav naturally resides on The Belmont Rapid Infuser IV pole, uniting process improvement and blood-product tracking with the gold-standard for rapidly warmed fluid delivery during MTPs."

The acquisition of Arcos represents Belmont's third add-on since Audax Private Equity's investment in the company in 2017.

About Belmont Medical Technologies

Belmont Medical Technologies is a leading provider of fluid-resuscitation and patient-temperature management solutions for use worldwide in medical facilities, military combat fields, and EMS settings.

Belmont's premier product is The Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2, which utilizes electromagnetic induction heating to provide precise control of fluid temperature and flow rate during fluid resuscitation. Belmont's technology is credited with saving thousands of lives globally by infusing warm blood and fluid into patients experiencing massive blood loss, while exceptional air-removal features help keep the patient safe from air embolism.

Belmont also offers the close-to-patient, portable, battery-operated buddy lite® for all pre-hospital blood and fluid warming. Belmont's advanced temperature-management solutions include the Allon® system with ThermoWrap® patient garment, and the CritiCool® system with CureWrap® patient garment. These non-invasive solutions are designed to enable healthcare providers to exercise precise control and management of patient body temperature.

About Arcos, Inc.

Arcos was founded in 2009 by Chris Meador and George Kramer with a mission to develop intuitive health IT solutions for clinicians. Inspired by Dr. Kramer's service in the U.S. Air Force and longstanding research collaborations with the Department of Defense, the company's vision began with a focus on advancing combat casualty burn care with the development of Burn Navigator, launched in 2013. In 2022, Arcos expanded on its previous success and introduced BloodNav™, a Massive Transfusion Protocol (MTP) performance improvement tool, to leading U.S. trauma centers.

About Audax Private Equity

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong, Audax Private Equity is a leading private equity platform focused on investing across the North American middle market. Our objective is to accelerate value creation through our Buy & Build strategy and the Audax Value Agenda™, a holistic framework that seeks to create, enable, and protect value across every stage of the investment lifecycle. As of January 2026, Audax Private Equity had approximately $19.5 billion of assets under management and, since inception in 1999, has invested in more than 180 platforms and more than 1,500 add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Alexandra Rousseau

Senior Director, Global Marketing

[email protected]



www.belmontmedtech.com

SOURCE Belmont Instrument LLC dba Belmont Medical Technologies