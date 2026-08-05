Ben Woodcock Joins Partner as Director, Building Sciences, to Expand Building Assessment Services Across Western Canada

Experienced professional brings 20 years of international building consulting and real estate advisory experience to support Partner's ongoing growth in Canada.

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Assessment Corporation is pleased to announce that Ben Woodcock has joined the firm as Director of Building Sciences in its Vancouver office. With more than 20 years of experience in building consulting, Property Condition Assessments (PCAs), and commercial real estate advisory services across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, Mr. Woodcock will lead Partner's Building Condition Assessment (BCA) practice throughout Western Canada.

Ben Woodcock

In his role as Director, Mr. Woodcock partners with clients to deliver strategic real estate advisory services, including Property Condition Assessments for both equity and debt transactions, construction monitoring, environmental assessments, and geotechnical consulting. He also leads the growth of Partner's Building Condition Assessment practice across Western Canada while providing national technical expertise through report review and quality assurance. His experience spans a diverse range of asset types, including office, industrial, retail, residential, healthcare, hospitality, and public-sector properties.

"We're excited to welcome Ben to the team," said Aaron Kovan, Executive Director of Building Sciences at Partner. "His experience, technical expertise, and client-first approach make him a great fit as we continue growing across Western Canada."

Throughout his career, Woodcock has advised lenders, investors, municipalities, government agencies, First Nation communities, and commercial property owners on complex real estate transactions, capital planning initiatives, and multidisciplinary due diligence projects. His project experience includes work for organizations such as Oxford Properties, KingSett Capital, and Crestpoint Real Estate Investments.

In addition to his technical expertise, Mr. Woodcock has demonstrated an entrepreneurial mindset, having previously established three property consultancy businesses. His ability to integrate commercial strategy with technical consulting enables him to develop solutions tailored to each client's investment objectives while maintaining a strong focus on quality, responsiveness, and long-term relationships.

Partner's strong reputation and entrepreneurial culture made this an exciting opportunity," said Woodcock. "I'm looking forward to helping grow the business across Canada while supporting our clients with practical, high-quality solutions."

Mr. Woodcock earned his Bachelor of Science in Building Surveying from the University of Greenwich in London, England.

For interviews, quotes, or more information, please contact Josh Paniaguna, Senior Brand Coordinator for Partner, at 310-220-6273 or [email protected]. To learn more about Partner, visit www.partneresi.com/ca/

About Partner Assessment Corporation:

Partner Assessment Corporation (Partner) is a leading provider of engineering, environmental, and energy consulting for the commercial real estate industry. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies. Partner's services include Building Assessments & Engineering; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; Environmental Consulting and Remediation; Geotechnical Services; and Land Surveying. With Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Partner serves real estate stakeholders across Canada, North America and the globe via 40 offices and 1400 employees.

SOURCE Partner Assessment Corporation