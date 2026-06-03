BenQ at COMPUTEX 2026: Advancing AI Transformation Through Specialized Experiences and Human-Centric Innovation

Showcasing how AI, digital transformation, and purpose-built solutions empower professionals across education, enterprise, creative, gaming, and immersive environments

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, BenQ showcases how precision engineering, AI, and advanced visual technologies come together to enhance human performance in demanding professional environments.

[Press Photo] BenQ President and BU Heads (from left to right) Ajen Liao, Peter Huang (President), Claire Huang and JC Pan [Press Photo 2] BenQ demonstrates an AI-powered immersive soccer experience, featuring real-time trajectory tracking and performance feedback through interactive projection technology [Press Photo 3] The projection technology used in BenQ’s football simulation has received recognition with the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award.

Building on its expertise in display and visual solutions, BenQ continues to expand its portfolio with adaptive solutions that enhance how professionals think, create, collaborate, and perform in an increasingly connected world. From AI-enabled simulation projection systems to solutions for education and enterprise collaboration, as well as professional monitors designed for creators, esports professionals, engineers, and other specialized users, BenQ delivers technology that works seamlessly with people.

"We are entering a new phase where AI and digital transformation are reshaping how people work and perform," said Peter Huang, President of BenQ Corporation. "At BenQ, our strategy is built on three pillars: accelerating AI and digital transformation, advancing diversification through market expansion and product specialization, and developing new growth engines for long-term sustainable growth. This year at COMPUTEX 2026, we demonstrate how these pillars come together to drive innovation that is purpose-built for professionals and unlocks new possibilities."

Beyond Display: AI-Driven Ecosystem for Immersion and Efficiency

BenQ is expanding its AI strategy across computing, collaboration, and immersive experiences, building a full-stack ecosystem that enhances both performance and user engagement.

At the core, BenQ's smart meetings and smart education solutions leverage MediaTek NPU platforms to deliver up to a 176% improvement in AI computing performance under AI meeting generation scenarios. To accelerate software innovation, BenQ adopts an Agentic Coding approach in its engineering process. By utilizing Claude Code on Amazon Bedrock, development teams streamline engineering workflows and shorten development cycles, enabling faster deployment of new AI capabilities.

Meanwhile, features such as "Ask AI" and "SummarAI" enhance classroom and meeting efficiency. "Ask AI" supports natural language queries to provide instant answers and teaching suggestions, while "SummarAI" converts spoken content into structured summaries and key takeaways, helping users quickly capture important information.

Beyond productivity applications, BenQ extends AI into immersive physical environments that blend digital intelligence with real-world engagement. Demonstrating this vision, BenQ showcased an AI-powered immersive football simulation powered by its LH860ST projector. The solution combines sensing technology and AI analytics to provide real-time, non-wearable performance feedback and personalized training experiences. Designed for large-scale immersive installations, the system also delivers low-latency processing and precise color calibration, creating responsive and visually accurate interactive environments.

Engineering Precision: High-Stakes Performance for Professionals

BenQ continues to develop specialized display solutions engineered for the distinct needs of creators, gamers, and professional users. By combining color science, ergonomic engineering, AI-enhanced optimization, and scenario-driven design, BenQ delivers display technologies tailored for workflows that demand precision, responsiveness, and long-duration comfort.

BenQ Creative Pro PV3250U: This series is engineered for professional creators to unlock studio productivity. Featuring AQCOLOR technology, it ensures corner-to-corner uniformity and industry-standard compliance. Combined with AQCOLOR Pilot, the monitor helps maintain image consistency and elevates color accuracy for video and photo editing required for critical work.

This series is engineered for professional creators to unlock studio productivity. Featuring AQCOLOR technology, it ensures corner-to-corner uniformity and industry-standard compliance. Combined with AQCOLOR Pilot, the monitor helps maintain image consistency and elevates color accuracy for video and photo editing required for critical work. BenQ MOBIUZ EX271QMZ: A gaming monitor built for AAA gaming and high-speed performance. Featuring Game Art Color and AI-powered Smart Game Art detection, EX271QMZ intelligently optimizes visual settings based on different gaming art styles to enhance atmosphere, scene depth, and creator-intended immersion. Combined with true black contrast, ultra-fast response time, and vibrant color reproduction, the monitor delivers cinematic visual immersion alongside fluid gameplay performance.

Inside BenQ's R&D Labs: Where Engineering Meets Human Insight

BenQ has opened its headquarters R&D labs to global audiences, offering a rare look into the science behind its product DNA. The labs demonstrate how BenQ integrates optical engineering, human factors research, biomechanics, and real-world scenario validation into its development process to create technologies designed around human performance and professional workflows.

The Color Fidelity Lab: The birthplace of AQCOLOR, demonstrating BenQ's capability to achieve consistent color across different devices. It focuses on end-to-end color management to maintain color consistency throughout professional workflows.

The birthplace of AQCOLOR, demonstrating BenQ's capability to achieve consistent color across different devices. It focuses on end-to-end color management to maintain color consistency throughout professional workflows. The Human & Machine Innovation Lab: The ZOWIE esports series originated from this lab. It integrates sports science into the product development of gaming mouse and mouse pads, combining biomechanics and data analysis for precise performance optimization.

The ZOWIE esports series originated from this lab. It integrates sports science into the product development of gaming mouse and mouse pads, combining biomechanics and data analysis for precise performance optimization. The Smart Lighting Lab: The lab combines optical engineering, human factors research, and validation testing to develop human-centric lighting solutions. Its scientific approach emphasizes lighting that is measurable, repeatable, and optimized for real-world user comfort.

Together, these R&D capabilities reflect BenQ's approach to innovation, where precision engineering, human insight, and applied science converge to enhance professional performance in real-world applications.

For additional press photos, please visit: 2026 COMPUTEX BenQ Press Photos.

About BenQ Corporation

BenQ Corporation is a world-leading provider of technology products and solutions, with over 30 years of expertise in display technologies. Since introducing its brand promise—"Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life"—in 2001, BenQ has been committed to enriching people's lives through innovative technologies across digital lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education fields.

With numerous international design awards, BenQ applies a people-centric design philosophy to its product development. Its diverse portfolio includes large-format displays, monitors, projectors, smart lighting, commercial displays (interactive and digital signage), professional gaming equipment, and remote work solutions.

BenQ operates five regional offices across North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. With a presence in over 26 countries and brand reach across more than 100 markets, BenQ provides professional and responsive local support to users worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.benq.com/

SOURCE BenQ Corporation