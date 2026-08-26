Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, a leading national plaintiff law firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) ("Taboola" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Taboola securities during the period from May 6, 2026 through August 4, 2026 (the "Class Period"). The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff is October 20, 2026.

Q&A

What is this investigation about? This investigation concerns whether Taboola and certain of its officers made materially false or misleading statements, or failed to disclose material facts, about the health of the Company's publisher network. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether Taboola failed to disclose that it was experiencing a growing share of lower-quality publisher relationships, that doing so would weigh on revenue and earnings, and that, as a result, the value of the Company's publisher relationships and its business outlook were overstated.

On August 5, 2026, Taboola reported Q2 2026 results showing revenue that came in below the Company's own prior guidance, and it also lowered its full-year 2026 revenue and profit outlook. On the earnings call, management attributed the shortfall, in part, to a more aggressive push to end relationships with publishers that did not meet the Company's advertiser-quality standards. Following this news, shares of Taboola fell $1.45 per share, more than 27%, to a close of $3.84 per share on August 5, 2026.

Who is Taboola? Taboola, headquartered in New York City, operates a technology platform that uses AI to connect users with advertising content on the Open Web. Taboola partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to help those digital properties engage audiences, and it works with advertisers seeking to reach consumers through native ad placements on those partner sites.

What do I need to do? If you are a Taboola investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865 or visit our website.

About Berger Montague Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague