Bernie's Best Launches Liquid OMG! Omegas Ahead of SuperZoo, Bringing Easy Omega-3 Support to Everyday Dog Wellness

The latest addition to Bernie's Best's expanding wellness portfolio gives pet parents another convenient way to support their dogs' daily health.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernie's Best, the premium and science-backed dog supplement brand, is expanding its everyday wellness lineup with the launch of Liquid OMG! Omegas, a convenient liquid omega-3 supplement designed to make supporting dogs' overall health easier than ever. The easy-to-use food topper supports skin and coat health, joint mobility, heart health, and overall wellness, and will be available at Bernies.com and on Amazon starting at $18.99.

Bernie's Best debuts Liquid OMG! Omegas at SuperZoo, expanding on the brand's science-backed dog wellness solutions

The new formula is available now and will also be featured in-person for the first time at SuperZoo in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit Bernie's Best at booth #11436 to experience the newest addition to the brand's growing wellness lineup.

"At Bernie's Best, innovation starts with listening to what pet parents need," said Jim Finnigan, CEO and Founder of Bernie's Best. "Liquid OMG! Omegas is the latest example of that commitment, giving families another convenient way to support their dogs' daily health. This launch reflects the exciting momentum we're building at Bernie's, with more new products rolling out this year, starting just ahead of SuperZoo."

About Liquid OMG! Omegas

Liquid OMG! Omegas builds on the success of Bernie's Best's popular OMG! Omegas Chews by delivering the same omega-3 benefits in an easy-to-use liquid formula. The oil topper can be added directly to meals to support skin and coat health, joint mobility, heart health, and overall wellness while providing pet parents with a convenient option for dogs who prefer a liquid supplement.

The liquid formula includes easy weight-based feeding directions for dogs of all sizes and can be used as part of a daily wellness routine or at higher therapeutic serving levels under the guidance of a veterinarian to provide additional omega-3 support for specific health needs.

Liquid OMG! Omegas is one of several new products Bernie's Best has introduced this year, as the brand continues expanding its portfolio of science-backed, easy-to-serve wellness solutions. Alongside new product innovation, Bernie's Best is also launching a new wholesale ordering portal, providing retail partners with a streamlined way to manage orders online through Shopify. At SuperZoo, attendees can learn more about the company's latest innovations, including Liquid OMG! Omegas, and the new wholesale portal.

Pet parents can shop Liquid OMG! Omegas and other Bernie's Best favorites, including Perfect Poop, Charming Chompers, Healthy Hips, Marvelous Mobility, and OMG! Omegas Chews, at Bernies.com and on Amazon.

Visit Bernie's Best at booth #11436 at SuperZoo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from August 12-14th to meet the team and learn more about what's next for the brand.

About Bernie's Best

Bernie's Best was founded by Jim and Christie Finnigan to create the best possible health supplements for their dog, Bernie, the company's namesake and daily inspiration. When nothing on the market quite met Bernie's needs, they decided to make their own. The team developed Perfect Poop, a 4-in-1 digestive supplement designed to simplify gut health and make life easier for dogs and their families. The results changed everything, first for Bernie, then for thousands of dogs across the country.

From there, Bernie's Best products expanded to a group of science-backed, easy-to-serve supplements made with love, research, and a deep respect for dogs as family.

Learn more at bernies.com.

Contact:

Emily Eastin

Interdependence

217-840-7455

[email protected]

SOURCE Bernie's Best