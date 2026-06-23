Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement for Investors Who Purchased or Acquired Stitch Fix, Inc. Common Stock from June 9, 2020 Through June 9, 2022

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN JOSE DIVISION

RETAIL WHOLESALE DEPARTMENT STORE

UNION LOCAL 338 RETIREMENT FUND, et al.,

Plaintiffs, v.



STITCH FIX, INC., et al.,



Defendants. Case No. 5:22-cv-04893-PCP



CLASS ACTION



Courtroom: Courtroom 8 - 4th Floor Judge: Hon. P. Casey Pitts

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT;

(II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or acquired Stitch Fix, Inc. common stock from June 9, 2020 through June 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period"), and were damaged thereby ("Settlement Class"): 1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ("Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that (i) Lead Plaintiffs Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Retirement Fund, Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Health & Welfare Fund, Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 General Fund, and Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Benefits Trust Fund and (ii) Defendants Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix" or the "Company"), Katrina Lake, and Elizabeth Spaulding have reached a proposed settlement of the Action on behalf of the Settlement Class for $32,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.2

A hearing ("Settlement Hearing") will be held on September 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable P. Casey Pitts, United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of California, either in person in Courtroom 8, 4th Floor of the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 280 South First Street, San Jose, CA 95113, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court), to determine, among other things: (i) whether, for purposes of settlement, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be appointed as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (ii) whether the Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed 25% of the Settlement Fund and payment of expenses in an amount not to exceed $300,000 (which amount may include a request for reimbursement of the reasonable costs and expenses incurred by Lead Plaintiffs directly related to their representation of the Settlement Class) should be approved. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the website for the Settlement, www.StitchFixSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement proceeds. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice. You may obtain a copy of the Notice, along with the Claim Form, by: (i) contacting the Claims Administrator at Stitch Fix Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173030, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-719-7072, [email protected]; or (ii) downloading them from the website for the Settlement, www.StitchFixSecuritiesLitigation.com, or from Lead Counsel's website www.blbglaw.com.

To be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must be a member of the Settlement Class and submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than October 7, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the Settlement proceeds, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than August 27, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not receive any benefits from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be submitted to the Court. Objections must be filed or postmarked (if mailed) no later than August 27, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Stitch Fix Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173030

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-719-7072

[email protected]

www.StitchFixSecuritiesLitigation.com

All other inquiries should be made to Lead Counsel:

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

Rebecca E. Boon, Esq.

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

[email protected]

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Northern District of California

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.StitchFixSecuritiesLitigation.com.

2 Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated February 6, 2026 ("Stipulation"). The Stipulation can be viewed at www.StitchFixSecuritiesLitigation.com.

SOURCE Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP