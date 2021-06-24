Bert Gary Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch as a Risk and Compliance Manager

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage lender, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com/) announced Bert Gary has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Risk and Compliance Manager.

Bert is a U.S. Navy Veteran with a Bachelor's in Accounting from Georgia State University. With 24 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry, he has sat in nearly every seat. DE and LAPP/SAR certified, he is extremely knowledgeable about the products and programs in the non-QM space.

Bert Gary Headshot

"What inspires me most about lending and my career is to be able to pass on my knowledge of the industry to make those around me grow in their respective roles," said Gary.

Bert and his wife, Heather, recently opened a franchise called Young Chefs Academy locally. Seeing the business morph into what it has become today in their community has been truly amazing.

"We are so excited to have Bert Gary join our team. Having someone with the extensive experience and knowledge like him will open amazing doors for the continuous growth of Atlantic Home Mortgage," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $300 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

SOURCE Atlantic Home Mortgage

