LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterPrice today announced the launch of its free browser extension designed to help online shoppers compare prices in real time, identify cheaper alternatives, and make more informed purchasing decisions while browsing e-commerce websites. Built for consumers looking for a best Chrome extension experience for online shopping, BetterPrice focuses on real-time price comparison, shopping transparency, and easier product evaluation at the moment of purchase.

Cover Image Caption: Best Chrome Extensions for Online Shopping in 2026, BetterPrice Leads Real Time Comparison

As online shopping continues to grow across major retail categories, consumers are increasingly seeking tools that can reduce overpaying, simplify price comparison, and provide a clearer view of product value before checkout. BetterPrice enters this space as a browser-based shopping tool that automatically checks product details and surfaces alternative pricing information without requiring users to manually search across multiple websites.

Real-time price comparison while shopping online

BetterPrice is designed to run automatically in the browser and help users compare prices while they shop on popular online stores. The extension reviews product information such as brand, model, and related attributes in order to identify matching or similar items across listings.

When a lower-priced option is available, BetterPrice displays the information directly within the shopping experience. This real-time approach is intended to reduce friction for users who want to compare prices online without opening extra tabs, switching websites, or performing manual product searches.

The company says the extension is built for everyday consumers who want a simpler way to shop smarter online. By bringing price comparison into the browsing process itself, BetterPrice aims to support online shoppers who are looking for greater transparency and better purchase decisions.

Built for online shopping transparency

Price transparency has become an important issue in e-commerce as consumers increasingly navigate a wide range of sellers, product listings, and pricing variations. Browser extensions have become a common part of the online shopping experience because they can provide price tracking, coupon discovery, cash back, and comparison insights.

BetterPrice is positioned as a shopping transparency tool that helps users identify when a product may be available for less elsewhere. Rather than relying only on checkout-time discounts or promotional offers, the extension is designed to support earlier decision-making in the shopping journey.

For shoppers comparing electronics, home goods, fitness products, beauty items, and other consumer categories, real-time price comparison can help provide a clearer picture of market pricing and product value.

Product features designed for convenience

BetterPrice includes a set of features intended to make online shopping more efficient:

Automatic browser-based price comparison while browsing product pages.

Product matching based on item details such as brand and model.

Cheaper alternative discovery without manual searching.

Compatibility with Chrome-based browsers including Chrome, Brave, and Edge.

Simple installation with no account creation required.

The company says the extension is intended to be lightweight and easy to use, allowing users to begin shopping with price comparison support immediately after installation. BetterPrice is offered as a free browser extension and does not require users to provide payment information to start.

A growing category for smarter shopping tools

The release of BetterPrice reflects growing consumer interest in tools that make online shopping more transparent, more efficient, and more cost-conscious. As shoppers continue to seek the best price across increasingly fragmented online marketplaces, real-time browser extensions are becoming a more practical part of the purchasing process.

Search interest around phrases such as best Chrome extension, price comparison extension, shopping extension, online shopping tool, and browser extension for saving money continues to reflect demand for tools that help consumers compare products faster and shop with more confidence.

BetterPrice enters this category with a focus on immediate price comparison, shopping transparency, and ease of use for consumers who want a simpler way to evaluate products online.

Availability

BetterPrice is now available as a free browser extension for Chrome, Brave, and Edge. Users can install the extension and begin using it immediately while shopping online.

About BetterPrice

BetterPrice is a browser extension designed to support real-time price comparison, online shopping transparency, and smarter purchase decisions. The product helps shoppers review pricing information while browsing e-commerce websites and is intended for consumers looking for a faster, easier way to compare prices online.

Contact

Robert Owen

BetterPrice

[email protected]

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SOURCE BetterPrice