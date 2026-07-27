NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has named Morning Kick® by Roundhouse Provisions among its top daily wellness drinks for 2026. The designation is based on the product's multi-ingredient formula, simple preparation, and support for several areas of everyday wellness within a single flavored powder.

Best Greens Powder

Morning Kick - a daily greens powder with probiotics, collagen peptides, and ashwagandha to support digestion, energy, calmness, and joint and muscle health

How Does Chuck Norris's Legacy Continue Through Roundhouse Provisions?



Roundhouse Provisions was founded in partnership with actor and martial artist Chuck Norris, who passed away in 2026. The company continues the vision behind his work by developing straightforward nutrition products intended to help individuals and families stay strong, prepared, and consistent with daily wellness routines.

Morning Kick follows that philosophy by making the routine easier to maintain. Instead of requiring several separate supplements, the one-scoop drink brings together greens, prebiotics, probiotics, collagen peptides, and ashwagandha. The formula provides a convenient way to support digestion, natural energy, joint and muscle health, mental clarity, and calmness as part of the morning.

What Is Morning Kick?



Morning Kick is a powdered wellness drink made for daily use. Each jar contains 30 servings and is available in strawberry lemonade or watermelon mint flavor.

One scoop is mixed with eight fluid ounces of water. It can be taken in the morning, with breakfast, before exercise, or later in the day. The simple preparation offers an alternative for consumers who may not regularly prepare smoothies, juices, or multi-step supplement routines.

The formula contains 19 ingredients, including plant-based greens, beneficial bacteria, collagen, and an adaptogenic herb. Rather than serving as a conventional sugary energy drink, it is formulated to provide steady vitality without the midday sugar crash associated with many traditional options.

What Ingredients Are Included in the Formula?



Morning Kick includes four main ingredient groups, each serving a different wellness purpose:

Green superfood blend: Spirulina, chlorella, and kale support healthy metabolism and natural energy production.

Prebiotics and probiotics: These ingredients support microbiome balance, smoother digestion, and relief from occasional bloating and gas.

Collagen peptides: Bovine collagen peptides support healthy joints, muscle strength, and skin elasticity.

Ashwagandha: This adaptogenic herb supports calmness, stress management, balanced hormone levels, and sustained mental energy.

This formulation places Morning Kick within the greens powder category while adding ingredients commonly found in digestive, collagen, and stress-support supplements.

Why Are Multi-Purpose Wellness Powders Used Daily?



Powdered wellness drinks can make several supplement categories easier to include in a regular routine. Instead of preparing several products separately, consumers can mix a measured serving into water.

Morning Kick is designed to support several everyday health needs through one daily drink. Its stated benefits include:

Supporting gut health and smoother digestion

Promoting joint and muscle health

Supporting mental clarity and calmness

Helping manage everyday stress

Supporting natural energy levels

The flavored format may also suit people who prefer a drink over capsules or tablets. Both available flavors are designed to make greens easier to incorporate into the morning.

How Does Morning Kick Differ From a Typical Greens Powder?



Many greens powders primarily contain vegetables, grasses, algae, or other plant ingredients. Morning Kick includes spirulina, chlorella, and kale, but also adds prebiotics, probiotics, bovine collagen peptides, and ashwagandha.

That ingredient profile gives the product a wider wellness purpose than a basic powdered greens blend. It addresses digestive support, physical strength, stress balance, and daily energy within the same serving.

It is not formulated as a meal replacement. Instead, it is intended to complement an existing diet and wellness routine. Consumers should review the Supplement Facts panel and speak with a qualified healthcare professional before adding any supplement, particularly when managing a medical condition, taking medication, or following dietary restrictions.

How Is Morning Kick Prepared and Stored?



Morning Kick requires one scoop per serving and can be mixed with water. It can also be blended with coconut water, ice, and fresh strawberries to create the Roundhouse Refresher recipe.

The compact jar has a two-year shelf life and requires minimal storage space. Orders are covered by Roundhouse Provisions' 90-day money-back satisfaction guarantee, subject to the company's terms.

More information about Morning Kick, its ingredients, and Supplement Facts is available through Roundhouse Provisions.

Takeaway



Expert Consumers' 2026 assessment places Morning Kick among daily wellness drinks that offer more than a traditional greens blend. Its mix of superfoods, digestive-support ingredients, collagen peptides, and ashwagandha provides a convenient option for adding several forms of wellness support to one morning routine.

For a more detailed review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Roundhouse Provisions



Roundhouse Provisions is a Texas-based company specializing in research-informed nutritional supplement formulations designed to support metabolic wellness and digestive health. The company develops supplement protocols based on published nutrition research examining relationships between dietary supplementation and physiological function.

The company's development approach emphasizes evidence-based formulation with focus on research transparency and scientific documentation. Roundhouse Provisions aims to address consumer demand for supplement products supported by clinical research evidence and manufactured according to quality assurance standards.

Additional information about the company and its research documentation is available at the official website.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org