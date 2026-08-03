NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized EZContacts for its broad selection of polarized sunglasses and its focus on helping consumers find eyewear designed for everyday eye protection and visual comfort. The recognition highlights the growing interest in polarized lenses as more shoppers look for sunglasses that reduce glare while providing UV protection.

Best Polarized Sunglasses

EZContacts - an online retailer of prescription eyewear, contact lenses, and designer sunglasses

Polarized sunglasses have become a popular choice for driving, outdoor recreation, and daily wear because they reduce glare reflected from surfaces such as roads, water, snow, and glass. Unlike standard tinted sunglasses, polarized lenses contain a specialized filter that blocks much of this reflected light. The result is improved visual clarity and reduced eye strain in bright conditions.

As interest in the best polarized sunglasses continues to grow, consumers are also comparing different lens technologies to better understand which option fits their needs.

Understanding Polarized Lenses

When shopping for a new pair, buyers are advised to look for sunglasses with UV400 protection, which blocks virtually 100% of both UVA and UVB rays. Polarized lenses build on that protection by improving comfort in bright environments where reflected light can affect visibility.

Many people choose polarized sunglasses for activities such as driving, boating, fishing, hiking in open terrain, or spending time at the beach. Reduced glare can make these activities more comfortable while improving contrast and overall visual clarity.

Some situations may not be ideal for polarized lenses. Certain digital displays, including some vehicle dashboards and LCD screens, can appear darker when viewed through polarized lenses. Consumers should consider where the sunglasses will be used most often before making a purchase.

Comparing Polarized Sunglasses With Other Lens Options

Several lens technologies serve different purposes.

Photochromic lenses automatically adjust their tint based on ultraviolet light exposure. These lenses are useful for people who frequently move between indoor and outdoor environments. Since most vehicle windshields block much of the ultraviolet light needed to activate the lenses, photochromic lenses may not darken fully while driving.

Mirrored sunglasses feature a reflective coating that reduces the amount of visible light entering the eyes. While mirrored coatings help in very bright environments, the coating itself does not reduce glare unless the lenses are also polarized. Mirrored sunglasses with UV400 protection are therefore recommended.

Prescription sunglasses correct vision while providing sun protection. Many prescription models are available with polarized lenses, allowing wearers to combine vision correction with glare reduction.

Wide Selection Across Leading Eyewear Brands

EZContacts offers polarized sunglasses in a variety of frame styles, lens colors, and materials to support different lifestyles and preferences. The selection includes options for everyday wear, outdoor recreation, and prescription needs.

Lens color can also play a role in visual performance. Gray lenses preserve natural color perception, while brown lenses can improve contrast. Green lenses offer a balance between color accuracy and enhanced visibility in changing light conditions.

Consumers shopping through EZContacts can compare lens technologies and frame options in one place, making it easier to evaluate products based on intended use.

Growing Interest in Everyday Eye Protection

The demand for the best polarized sunglasses reflects increasing awareness of eye health and outdoor comfort. As more consumers seek eyewear that combines ultraviolet protection with glare reduction, polarized lenses continue to be a practical choice for a wide range of activities.

Consumer365's recognition of EZContacts reflects the retailer's commitment to offering a broad selection of polarized sunglasses that support informed purchasing decisions and everyday eye protection.

The full article is available on the Consumer365 website.

About EZContacts

EZContacts is an online retailer that sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and eye care products through its digital storefront. According to information on its website, the company offers more than 250,000 vision products across more than 300 brands. EZContacts sources eyewear from manufacturers and authorized distributors and maintains a price match policy designed to support competitive pricing. Its platform allows customers to browse eyewear collections, upload prescriptions, and purchase vision products directly through the website.

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SOURCE Consumer365.org