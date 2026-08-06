BestEx Research Launches Pulse AI, the World's First AI-Powered Institutional Trading Analytics Platform

Pre-trade analysis including liquidity characteristics and cost estimation and broker-neutral post-trade transaction cost analysis will comprise a complete analytics suite for global futures and equities

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, an independent provider of execution algorithms, trading technology, and trade analytics for global equities and futures, today announced the launch of Pulse AI, the world's first AI-native interface for institutional trading analytics. Pulse AI connects the firm's Pulse Analytics suite to Claude, ChatGPT, or other AI assistants desks already use, letting traders ask questions and receive answers grounded in BestEx Research's proprietary models and realized market data. It is built to streamline trading cost analytics across the complete lifecycle of a trade, including pre-trade analytics to inform how positions are planned and traded and broker-neutral post-trade transaction cost analysis that supports comprehensive analysis of execution performance across brokers and proposes changes toward cost reduction.

Pulse AI by BestEx Research

Pulse AI's pre-trade analytics capabilities are live for global futures, with equities pre-trade arriving in October. Institutional trading desks work with enormous amounts of market data, and turning data into a decision usually requires quants to spend time extracting it, cleaning it, and building models. Pulse AI Pre-Trade eliminates that, returning analysts' time to perform deep analysis for the trading desk. It streamlines the workflow around liquidity analysis, producing answers to questions like which products tend to be most liquid at a given time of day, how the spread and depth of an instrument typically behave, how a market's liquidity conditions affect cost, the effect of scheduled economic events on the order book, how quickly a large position can be worked across different participation rates, the expected cost of trading at varying speeds, and more. Because Pulse AI draws on BestEx Research's processed algo inputs and execution cost model, the answers reflect current liquidity conditions and arrive with the supporting visualizations and interpretation that a trader and their team would otherwise have to assemble by hand.

The other component Pulse AI will bring to traders, scheduled for Q1 2027, is broker-neutral Post-Trade TCA. Fair comparison and evaluation of broker performance has always been a challenge for institutional investors. Each broker measures the flow it executed, using its own methodology, and presents results limited to that slice. A desk working with many brokers ends up with several partial report cards and no way to compare them on equal terms. Broker-neutral TCA puts all of a buy-side firm's execution under a single methodology. Traders can see which brokers actually performed, which strategies worked and under what conditions, and where changing or customizing an algorithm would lower cost. Pulse AI makes that analysis conversational, so the investigation happens in the same AI assistant the trader is already working in rather than in a quarterly report.

"AI is changing how we interact with information, and buy-side traders have been waiting for execution providers to optimize and simplify the TCA process which has remained rigid and complex for decades," said Hitesh Mittal, Founder and CEO of BestEx Research. "We built Pulse Analytics specifically to support traders, quants, and portfolio managers in their most complex decisions. With Pulse AI, a trader can chat with their AI assistant about execution quality, get help navigating changing market conditions, or set an agent to work through their TCA overnight and find a rigorous analysis of performance across brokers waiting at their desk in the morning. It's a fundamentally different relationship with the data than a quarterly report can produce. Pulse AI is built to lead that shift."

To learn more about Pulse AI, visit the firm's website and schedule a demo. Institutional clients interested in joining Pulse AI's Post-Trade beta program can contact the firm via the BestEx Research website.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group LLC is a provider of sophisticated execution algorithms for equities and futures aimed at reducing trading costs for buy-side managers. The firm's cloud-based Algorithm Management System (AMS) combines their execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard, transaction cost analysis, customization, and automation in the industry's first multi-asset, independent algorithmic execution platform. BestEx Research also offers sell-side firms a seamless, customizable trading solution for their clients with no coding required. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, visit www.bestexresearch.com. Follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE BestEx Research