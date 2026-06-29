BETHENNY FRANKEL JOINS dpHUE AS CHIEF BRAND OFFICER, INVESTOR AND STRATEGIC PARTNER

The entrepreneur, investor, and trusted consumer advocate joins the category-leading hair color and care brand to help shape innovation, expand consumer education, and drive its next phase of growth.

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dpHUE, the premium hair color and care brand known for helping consumers achieve and maintain salon-quality color at home, today announced that entrepreneur, investor, and consumer advocate Bethenny Frankel has acquired a meaningful ownership stake in the company and joined its leadership team as Chief Brand Officer.

Bethenny Frankel, Chief Brand Officer, dpHUE

In this newly created role, Frankel will work closely with founder Donna Pohlad and the dpHUE executive team to help guide innovation, strengthen consumer engagement, expand category awareness, and support the company's long-term growth strategy.

As Chief Brand Officer—or "Chief B Officer"—Frankel will play an active role across product innovation, brand marketing, and consumer education as dpHUE continues to expand its leadership position within the growing hair color maintenance category.

Founded by entrepreneur Donna Pohlad, dpHUE was created to bridge the gap between salon visits by offering professional-grade solutions that help consumers achieve, maintain, and extend beautiful hair color at home. Since its launch, the brand has earned numerous prestige beauty awards and built a loyal following among consumers seeking effective, salon-quality solutions without the complexity traditionally associated with hair color maintenance.

The partnership grew from Frankel's authentic connection to the brand and its products. A longtime advocate for transparency, efficacy, and value, Frankel quickly recognized both the quality of the products and the broader opportunity to help educate consumers about an often-overlooked category. As both an investor and strategic partner, she will help shape future innovation, strengthen the brand's connection with consumers, and support its continued expansion.

"From the beginning, dpHUE has been built on the belief that consumers deserve products that truly solve problems while delivering exceptional results," said Donna Pohlad, Founder of dpHUE. "Bethenny's ability to earn trust and connect with consumers is unmatched. She has built businesses by simplifying complicated categories, telling it like it is, and helping people make smarter decisions. From our earliest conversations, it became clear that we share the same philosophy: create products that genuinely work, solve real problems, and help people feel more confident. Bethenny isn't joining dpHUE as a spokesperson—she's joining as a partner. We're thrilled to welcome her as we continue building the future of dpHUE together."

"I've built my career by identifying gaps in the market, and hair color maintenance is a big one," said Bethenny Frankel. "Women invest so much in their hair color, yet many still struggle and are frustrated between salon visits. What drew me to dpHUE is that the products work, the need is real, the experience is user friendly and the opportunity for growth is enormous. This is high quality at home hair color. I'm excited to help grow and scale this brand that I experienced organically. I'm going to help market and build a company I genuinely believe in, am excited about, and that the market desperately needs."

Frankel's appointment comes as dpHUE enters a new phase of growth, with continued expansion across specialty retail, e-commerce, social commerce, and international markets. Together, dpHUE and Frankel will focus on accelerating innovation, deepening community engagement, and continuing to deliver effective, salon-quality solutions that help consumers look and feel their best between salon visits.

dpHUE products are available at dpHUE.com, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, TikTok Shop, Revolve, Macy's, and Dermstore.

ABOUT dpHUE

dpHUE is a leading premium hair color and care brand dedicated to helping consumers achieve, maintain, and extend salon-quality hair color at home. Founded by entrepreneur Donna Pohlad, the brand has pioneered the hair color maintenance category through award-winning innovations including GLOSS+, Glossy Glaze, Root Touch-Up Kit, Color Dream, Camo+, and its iconic Apple Cider Vinegar collection. Available through leading prestige retailers and digital platforms, dpHUE continues to redefine how consumers care for their hair color between salon visits while helping them look and feel their most confident.

For more information, visit dpHUE.com.

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SOURCE dpHUE