BetterAge Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Partnerships, Innovation, and Impact

Jennifer Goldberg Named Chief Partnerships Officer; Mike Webb Expands Role to Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterAge today announced two leadership moves to support its next stage of growth: Jennifer Goldberg has joined as Chief Partnerships Officer, and Michael Webb has expanded his role from Chief Data Officer to Chief Technology Officer.

The appointments reflect BetterAge's focus on strengthening strategic partnerships, advancing its technology and data capabilities, and helping more older adults improve their health and well-being.

Jennifer Goldberg, MBA, joins BetterAge Michael Webb, MPA, expands role

"Our mission, helping millions of older adults age well, is too important to solve alone," said Diana Yin, CEO of BetterAge. "As our population ages, all of us in this space – from healthcare to community care – need better ways to understand, engage, and support older adults. Jen and Mike will help us strengthen the partnerships, insights, and technology needed to deliver better outcomes."

As Chief Partnerships Officer, Goldberg joins BetterAge after more than 20 years of leadership experience across healthcare, value-based care, digital health, and healthcare innovation, including executive roles at Canopie Health, Solera Health, and Evolent Health.

Throughout her career, she has helped organizations build partnerships, scale innovative solutions, and bring diverse stakeholders together around shared goals. At BetterAge, she will lead efforts to deepen existing relationships, forge new strategic collaborations, and expand the network of organizations helping older adults improve their health and well-being.

"The future of healthy aging depends on stronger connections between healthcare, community organizations, and the people they serve," said Goldberg. "I'm excited to help build partnerships that improve lives while making support more personalized and accessible for older adults."

Webb's expanded role reflects BetterAge's growing investment in data, technology, and artificial intelligence as strategic assets that transform insights into action.

Prior to joining BetterAge, Webb served as CTO and Chief Information Security Officer at On Lok and has spent more than 20 years leading technology, analytics, and cybersecurity initiatives across healthcare, biotechnology, higher education, and nonprofit organizations.

"Data and AI give us new opportunities to understand what drives healthy aging and measure what works," said Webb. "I'm excited to help build the capabilities that turn those insights into meaningful interventions for older adults."

Together, these leadership appointments strengthen BetterAge's ability to build strategic partnerships, generate actionable insights, measure impact, and deliver personalized support designed specifically for older adults.

About BetterAge

BetterAge is transforming what it means to age well. Its AI-driven digital platform helps older adults assess their health and well-being, receive personalized guidance, and take meaningful action. Designed with and for older adults, BetterAge helps individuals take action on the factors that drive healthy aging. BetterAge also enables healthcare organizations, health plans, aging services providers, and community organizations to identify needs, deliver personalized interventions, and measure outcomes.

For more information, visit betterage.net.

Contact:

Diana Yin

6506518033

[email protected]

SOURCE BetterAge