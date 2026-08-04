Betterbot Appoints Jon Pastor to Board of Directors

Multifamily proptech veteran joins Betterbot's board as the company scales its AI execution platform across the industry's largest operators

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterbot, the AI execution platform trusted by 8 of the top 10 NMHC managers, today announced the appointment of Jon Pastor to its Board of Directors. The appointment comes as Betterbot expands across the multifamily industry, with customers reporting a documented 9.85x ROI and $12.7M in annual labor efficiency gains from the platform.

Jon Pastor, Member of the Betterbot Board of Directors

Pastor brings more than two decades of leadership experience in real estate technology. He currently serves as the co-founder of Skilly AI and has served as Chief Product Officer at RealPage, one of the multifamily industry's largest software providers. Earlier in his career, he was Chief Technology Officer at The Rainmaker Group, a revenue management platform for the multifamily and hospitality industries. Pastor holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Chemistry and Economics from Case Western Reserve University.

Jon Pastor has been a strategic advisor at Betterbot since early 2026 and will continue in that advisory capacity alongside his new board role.

"Jon has been an invaluable advisor to Betterbot, and having him formally join our board is a big win for the company," said Zlatko Bogoevski, Founder and CEO of Betterbot. "As we scale our platform across more of the industry's top operators, Jon's experience building and scaling technology in the Multifamily industry will be a tremendous asset."

About Betterbot

Betterbot is the AI execution platform built for multifamily operators. Rather than a chatbot or CRM add-on, Betterbot runs leasing and resident workflows — 24/7 lead response and tour booking, automated multi-touch follow-up, renewal lifecycle management, and maintenance triage — autonomously across an operator's entire portfolio, without adding headcount. Betterbot is trusted by 8 of the top 10 NMHC managers, including Cushman & Wakefield, Asset Living, Bell Partners, and Greystar. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Betterbot was founded by Zlatko Bogoevski. Learn more at betterbot.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth McFarling

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SOURCE Betterbot Inc