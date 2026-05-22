BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS)

TROY, Mich., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix Inc's recent report has investors wondering if the company's stock is fairly valued. Or is it in the buy range? As such, the Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine considers Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as worthy of further study and has named the company its "Stock to Study" for the August 2026 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

The fundamental data is eye-opening; investors can view Netflix's sales, earnings, pre-tax profit, return on equity, and more all on one page, courtesy of the National Association of Investors Corp., at: https://ssg.betterinvesting.org/trial/ssgplus/?studyid.

A full report on Netflix will appear in the August 2026 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine.

The same issue of BetterInvesting Magazine will also include a fundamental review of ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), which the independent Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee believes is worthy of further study from an undervalued perspective.

Committee members are Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; Anne Nichols, CFA; and Dan Rutter, CFA.

Doron P. Levin, an editor of the magazine, serves as the committee's chairperson.

Securities mentioned are for study and presented for educational purposes only. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

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SOURCE NAIC-BetterInvesting