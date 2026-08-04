BetterMe Business Launches Challenge-Based Corporate Wellness Program to Keep Teams Engaged

New wellness challenges combine daily actions, live leaderboards, coach support, wellness gifts, and BetterMe: Health Coaching to help organizations build healthy habits and measure employee engagement

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterMe, a leading wellness technology company, today announced the launch of wellness challenges within BetterMe Business, designed to help organizations keep teams engaged through daily actions, friendly competition, and healthy habits. Built for companies with distributed and hybrid workforces, the program brings employees together around shared goals, live leaderboards, coach support, and wellness gifts, helping turn wellness into a daily practice rather than a one-time initiative.

BetterMe Challenges

While many organizations invest in employee wellness programs, maintaining employee engagement over time remains a challenge. BetterMe Business addresses this through 21 to 30-day team wellness challenges focused on movement, mindfulness, nutrition, and hydration. Every challenge encourages employees to complete daily actions together, helping build healthy habits through friendly competition and shared goals.

"Healthy habits spread the same way workplace culture does: through people," said Victoria Repa, CEO and Founder of BetterMe. "People are far more likely to stay consistent when wellness becomes a shared experience. Our wellness challenges give teams a reason to show up every day, support one another, and build healthy habits together. That's how wellness becomes part of the workday, not just another employee benefit."

The challenge-based corporate wellness program includes:

21 to 30-day team wellness challenges focused on movement, mindfulness, nutrition, and hydration that encourage employees to take daily actions and build healthy habits together.

focused on movement, mindfulness, nutrition, and hydration that encourage employees to take daily actions and build healthy habits together. Live leaderboards and HR analytics that help organizations measure engagement through metrics such as longest streaks and total steps, giving HR teams clear visibility into participation and progress.

that help organizations measure engagement through metrics such as longest streaks and total steps, giving HR teams clear visibility into participation and progress. Coach support and team chat that help employees stay engaged, support one another, and stay consistent throughout every challenge.

that help employees stay engaged, support one another, and stay consistent throughout every challenge. Wellness gifts for challenge winners , sourced, packed, and delivered by BetterMe, removing the need to coordinate additional vendors.

, sourced, packed, and delivered by BetterMe, removing the need to coordinate additional vendors. Annual access to BetterMe: Health Coaching, including more than 4,000 workouts, personalized meal plans, mindfulness tools, and habit-building features that help employees maintain healthy habits beyond each challenge.

BetterMe Business brings together wellness challenges, BetterMe: Health Coaching, HR analytics, and employee onboarding in one program. BetterMe manages challenge planning, app access, wellness gifts, and onboarding, giving organizations one partner to launch, manage, and measure employee engagement. Organizations can choose plans that include two, four, or six wellness challenges per year, depending on their team size and goals.

About BetterMe

BetterMe is an award-winning wellness technology company dedicated to making healthy living accessible to everyone through personalized, holistic health solutions. Founded with the mission to eliminate barriers to wellness, the company has built its flagship products: BetterMe: Health Coaching and BetterMe: Mental Health. BetterMe offers 4,000+ workouts, personalized meal plans, and comprehensive mental health support created in collaboration with certified coaches, fitness instructors, and nutritionists.

SOURCE BetterMe