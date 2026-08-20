Beurer Marks World Mosquito Day and Labor Day Weekend with a Bite-Fighting Lineup That Just Got Bigger

As the last major outdoor weekend of summer approaches, the chemical-free BiteX® Original BR60 gets ready to welcome two new siblings to the family: the BiteX® Go BR70 and the professional-grade BiteX® Max BR110

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks World Mosquito Day, and with Labor Day weekend just around the corner, Beurer North America is reminding families that the two biggest bug-bite moments of the summer calendar already have a chemical-free answer in pockets and purses across the country. The Beurer BiteX® Original BR60 uses concentrated heat to break the itch-and-swell cycle from mosquito bites, bee stings, and other insect bites in seconds, without a single drop of cream or antihistamine.

"World Mosquito Day and Labor Day weekend bookend the season when people are outdoors and get bitten the most," said Britta Dittrich, President of Beurer North America. "We built BiteX® Original BR60 because families told us they wanted relief without chemicals."

The BR60 remains the household staple: four simple steps, three to six seconds of concentrated heat, and relief that is safe during pregnancy and for children ages 3 and up. There are no creams, no chemicals, and no prescription needed, which is why Beurer's BR60 is a category essential alongside the thermometer and the first-aid kit.

Labor Day weekend sends millions of families to campsites, backyards, beaches and lake houses for one final send-off before fall. Mosquitoes, bees, and other biting insects tend to send the same reminder each year, and Beurer is encouraging families to pack the tiny BiteX® Original BR60 alongside the sunscreen and the cooler.

"Now families have told us what they want next: longer battery life, more bites per charge, and a version that travels as easily as a phone charger," Dittrich said. "We listened, and BiteX® Go BR70 and BiteX® Max BR110 are how we are answering."

With World Mosquito Day and Labor Day weekend landing so close together on the calendar, Beurer is using the moment to tell families the BiteX® lineup is about to grow. BiteX® Go BR70 is a USB-C plug in insect bite healer that uses a smart phone charge connection to power the device. No cords, no apps to use or to buy, no charging. Just connect and tap your skin and it's ready to heat your itch away. BiteX® Max-BR110 is the ultimate insect bite healer refined through market study. It is USB-C rechargeable. Has an optional larger heating surface and new three (3) second and six (6) second application buttons. Both with a patented Insect Bite Healer spotlight for focused itch relief.

"No home or purse should be without this," Dittrich said. "That was true when we launched BR60, and it will be true when BR70 and BR110 arrive. Our job is to make chemical-free bite relief as familiar as the thermometer in the medicine cabinet, all the way from the first mosquito of spring to the last bonfire of summer."

About Beurer North America

Founded in 2010 and based in Hollywood, Florida, Beurer North America is the U.S. arm of Beurer GmbH, a German health and wellness company with more than a century of history and a portfolio of more than 500 products worldwide. Beurer North America brings chemical-free, technology-driven wellness solutions, including the BiteX® Original BR60 insect bite healer, to households across the country. Learn more at www.beurer-BiteX.com.

SOURCE Beurer