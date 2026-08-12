Bevaya Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bevaya, the leading AI agent platform built exclusively for insurance, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies, marking its second consecutive year on the list. Insurance AI has moved past pilots, and Bevaya is at the front of that shift with 120+ production deployments, including 3 of the top 5 P&C carriers, 3 of the top 10 brokers, and 3 of the top 20 TPAs.

Insurance organizations are putting AI agents into work that has to be consistent and explainable: the same file handled the same way, every decision traceable to how it was reached. That takes AI that understands insurance documents and the decisions behind them, plus a platform that controls what each AI agent is allowed to do. Bevaya's platform was built for exactly this, with pre-trained AI agents and the controls to define and test how each one behaves.

"Growth like this happens when the product works in production," said Chaz Perera, Co-Founder and CEO of Bevaya. "Insurance runs on workflows and sound decision-making, and insurers need AI that reads and understands both the way their best people do. That is why we built our Agentic AI platform underpinned by our insurance-native AI model, InsurGPT, that powers the industry's largest carriers, brokers, and TPAs. This ranking reflects our customers' trust and our team's work to earn it every day."

Bevaya's growth has been driven by:

Insurance-only depth. InsurGPT™ is an ensemble of dozens of specialized AI models, each purpose-built for a specific insurance task and trained on 300M+ real insurance documents reviewed by insurance experts. It reads loss runs, FNOL emails, ACORD forms, and broker submissions the way experienced professionals do, with 98%+ accuracy. In published benchmarks, InsurGPT™ outperforms every major frontier model on insurance tasks.



InsurGPT™ is an ensemble of dozens of specialized AI models, each purpose-built for a specific insurance task and trained on 300M+ real insurance documents reviewed by insurance experts. It reads loss runs, FNOL emails, ACORD forms, and broker submissions the way experienced professionals do, with 98%+ accuracy. In published benchmarks, InsurGPT™ outperforms every major frontier model on insurance tasks. One platform to build, run, review, and govern AI agents . AI agents are built on the Workflow Canvas or started from a library of pre-trained AI agents for underwriting, claims, and policy servicing. They run on top of existing systems, are reviewed with human-in-the-loop tools and source-cited explainability, and are governed at every step with role-based access and immutable audit trails.



. AI agents are built on the Workflow Canvas or started from a library of pre-trained AI agents for underwriting, claims, and policy servicing. They run on top of existing systems, are reviewed with human-in-the-loop tools and source-cited explainability, and are governed at every step with role-based access and immutable audit trails. Speed to value . Pre-trained AI agents mean most deployments with Bevaya go live in 4 to 12 weeks, easily integrating on top of existing systems, with no rip and replace.



. Pre-trained AI agents mean most deployments with Bevaya go live in 4 to 12 weeks, easily integrating on top of existing systems, with no rip and replace. Proof at scale. Bevaya's production deployments delivered $100M+ in realized customer value in 2025, with customers reporting 3-4× capacity gains.

With the Bevaya platform, every AI agent follows a defined workflow, tested and validated before it goes live, and acts only within the tools, data, and permissions customers define. Governance is built into the architecture: role-based access controls, workflow versioning, immutable audit trails, and configurable human review at any step. The same input follows the same path to the same outcome, with a complete decision trail behind every action.

To learn more about Bevaya, visit bevaya.ai

About Bevaya

Bevaya is the AI agent platform built for insurance. Bevaya's AI agents read, analyze, and recommend across underwriting, claims, and policy servicing, including triage and clearance, rating, coverage analysis, and next-step recommendations, with 98%+ accuracy. Powered by InsurGPT™, an ensemble of specialized AI models trained on 300M+ insurance documents, Bevaya brings the precision insurance work demands. Across 120+ production deployments at the industry's largest carriers, brokers, and TPAs, Bevaya's AI agents deliver 3-4× capacity gains and measurable ROI from day one. Visit www.bevaya.ai

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