Beverage Brands Are Building a New Operational Layer After Manufacturing & MyFBAPrep Is Building the Infrastructure Behind It

As Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Retail, and DTC Channels Increase Operational Complexity, Brands Are Turning to Specialized Post-Production Commerce Operations

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As beverage brands expand across Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, Shopify, TikTok Shop, retail, wholesale, and subscription channels simultaneously, many are discovering that manufacturing is no longer the hardest part of scaling. A new operational layer has emerged between production and fulfillment focused on packaging, compliance, channel readiness, and inventory velocity.

MyFBAPrep has emerged as the critical operational layer between beverage production and modern commerce, supporting everything from variety-pack assembly and Amazon compliance preparation to retail replenishment, subscription box configurations, promotional packaging, lot traceability, and channel-specific fulfillment requirements.

What we're seeing is the emergence of an entirely new category we call post-production commerce operations. Post this

This emerging category, which MyFBAPrep refers to as post-production commerce operations, has become increasingly important as brands become more nimble to adjust to current consumer demand. What was once a relatively straightforward path from manufacturing to distribution now requires channel-specific packaging, compliance, inventory management, and fulfillment workflows.

Operating more than 100 warehouses and 85 million square feet of warehouse space globally, MyFBAPrep supports leading beverage brands across protein, functional and sparkling beverages along with enhanced water and wellness drink categories.

"Today's beverage brands aren't simply manufacturing products, they're managing complex omnichannel ecosystems," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "From variety packs and mixed-flavor bundles to retailer-specific packaging, what appears simple to consumers often creates significant operational complexity behind the scenes. What we're seeing is the emergence of an entirely new category we call post-production commerce operations. The brands that master it will move inventory faster, stay in stock longer, and win across every channel they sell in."

Today, most beverage brands require a wide range of post-production services, including:

Amazon-specific FNSKU labeling

Retail-ready palletization

Variety-pack assembly

DTC packouts

Subscription box configurations

Mixed-SKU pallet builds

Expiration-date management

Marketplace compliance workflows

Across beverage customers supported by MyFBAPrep, Amazon prep and replenishment timelines have been reduced from 7–10 days to as little as 2–3 days, helping brands improve inventory velocity and maintain in-stock performance. This not only accelerates replenishment cycles but helps maintain in-stock performance across omnichannel fulfillment strategies.

"Speed to marketplace directly impacts revenue today," Wicky added. "Every day inventory sits waiting to be prepared is a day brands risk losing sales, rankings, and market share. Beverage brands are realizing that manufacturing is only the beginning. Winning today requires operational infrastructure built specifically for modern commerce."

For more information about MyFBAPrep or to learn more about its work in the beverage industry, visit MyFBAPrep.com.

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is a global eCommerce logistics platform delivering scalable, technology-enabled fulfillment solutions for high-growth brands, omnichannel sellers, and leading Amazon operators. With a network of 100+ warehouses and over 85 million square feet across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, and Australia, MyFBAPrep supports Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, retail and wholesale distribution, and B2B logistics.

For more information, contact:



Tom Wicky

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

786-351-3454 Courtney Dennis

Director of Communications

courtney@myfbaprep.com

619-952-1856

SOURCE MyFBAPrep