Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2026, Rising Sustainable Practice In Beverage Packaging In Europe to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 19, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beverage Packaging Market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 10.10 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising sustainable practice in beverage packaging in Europe, rise in demand for packaging of functional beverages and growth in the e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, fluctuation in raw material prices, stringent regulations on the recyclability of plastic material, and the high cost of recycled plastic products will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- Material
- Plastic
- Glass
- Metal
The plastic segment's beverage packaging market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly demanding environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging. As a result, rigid plastic manufacturers are under intense pressure to introduce recyclable beverage packaging options.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our beverage packaging market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Beverage Packaging Market in Europe size
- Beverage Packaging Market in Europe trends
- Beverage Packaging Market in Europe industry analysis
This study identifies the increase in demand for digitally printed packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the beverage packaging market in Europe's growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Beverage Packaging Market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Beverage Packaging Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Allied Glass Containers Ltd.
- Amcor Plc
- AMS Europe e.V.
- AptarGroup Inc.
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Beatson Clark Ltd.
- CANPACK SA
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the beverage packaging market in Europe's growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the beverage packaging market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the beverage packaging market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beverage packaging market in Europe vendors
|
Beverage Packaging Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 10.10 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.06
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Allied Glass Containers Ltd., Amcor Plc, AMS Europe e.V., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., CANPACK SA, CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi Plastics Inc., O I Glass Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, The Tetra Laval Group, Verallia SAS, and Vidrala SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Beverage Packaging Market In Europe Scope
