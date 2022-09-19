Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2026, Rising Sustainable Practice In Beverage Packaging In Europe to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beverage Packaging Market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 10.10 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising sustainable practice in beverage packaging in Europe, rise in demand for packaging of functional beverages and growth in the e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, fluctuation in raw material prices, stringent regulations on the recyclability of plastic material, and the high cost of recycled plastic products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe Segmentation

Material

Plastic



Glass



Metal

The plastic segment's beverage packaging market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly demanding environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging. As a result, rigid plastic manufacturers are under intense pressure to introduce recyclable beverage packaging options.

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our beverage packaging market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe size

size Beverage Packaging Market in Europe trends

trends Beverage Packaging Market in Europe industry analysis

This study identifies the increase in demand for digitally printed packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the beverage packaging market in Europe's growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Beverage Packaging Market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Beverage Packaging Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Allied Glass Containers Ltd.

Amcor Plc

AMS Europe e.V.

e.V. AptarGroup Inc.

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

Beatson Clark Ltd.

CANPACK SA

CCL Industries Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the beverage packaging market in Europe's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the beverage packaging market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beverage packaging market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beverage packaging market in Europe vendors

Beverage Packaging Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.06 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Glass Containers Ltd., Amcor Plc, AMS Europe e.V., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., CANPACK SA, CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi Plastics Inc., O I Glass Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, The Tetra Laval Group, Verallia SAS, and Vidrala SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Location



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 12: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 24: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Chart on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Chart on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chart on Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Location

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on Location - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Location - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Location

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Location



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Location

6.3 Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 44: Chart on Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Chart on Western Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Western Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 48: Chart on Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: Chart on Eastern Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Eastern Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Location

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Location ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 60: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 63: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 65: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Ball Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Beatson Clark Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 CANPACK SA

Exhibit 73: CANPACK SA - Overview



Exhibit 74: CANPACK SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: CANPACK SA - Key offerings

10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 76: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Mondi plc

Exhibit 80: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 81: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 83: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Mondi plc - Segment focus

10.9 O I Glass Inc.

Exhibit 85: O I Glass Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: O I Glass Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: O I Glass Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: O I Glass Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 89: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.11 The Tetra Laval Group

Exhibit 93: The Tetra Laval Group - Overview



Exhibit 94: The Tetra Laval Group - Business segments



Exhibit 95: The Tetra Laval Group - Key news



Exhibit 96: The Tetra Laval Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: The Tetra Laval Group - Segment focus

10.12 Vidrala SA

Exhibit 98: Vidrala SA - Overview



Exhibit 99: Vidrala SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Vidrala SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 101: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 102: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 104: Research methodology



Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 106: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations

