Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jay Calvert Named Among America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 by Newsweek

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay W. Calvert, MD, FACS, has been named among America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 by Newsweek and Statista, recognized across five specialties: Breast Augmentation, Facelift, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, and Eyelid Surgery. Dr. Calvert ranked #3 in Rhinoplasty and #17 in Facelifts.

The distinction is determined through a rigorous evaluation process that draws on three data sources. A nationwide survey conducted from April to May 2026 gathered over 10,000 votes from medical professionals, including physicians, surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers, and other healthcare experts, to assess peers within their states. Candidates were evaluated on quality of care across consultation, outcomes, complication management, and follow-up. Board certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery was also factored into each surgeon's final score.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be listed in these rankings. Knowing that it is the plastic surgery community and my colleagues who voted makes this a great honor," said Dr. Jay Calvert. "I am forever committed to the safety and best results possible for my patients and will continue to provide the highest quality aesthetic surgical care."

As the founder of RoxSpa, a Beverly Hills and Newport Beach-based dermatology and med spa, Dr. Jay Calvert has built a reputation as a leading board-certified plastic surgeon in Southern California. Beyond the practice, he shares his expertise as co-host of The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast with fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Millicent Rovelo. His work has also reached a national audience through Real Housewives of Orange County, which featured him performing a rhinoplasty on Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow.

About Jay W. Calvert, MD, FACS

Dr. Jay Calvert is a board-certified plastic surgeon and owner of RoxSpa, a dermatology and med spa with practices in both Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. He is a host of The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast, along with fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Millicent Rovelo. Featured on an episode of Real Housewives of Orange County as he performed a Rhinoplasty on Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow.

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SOURCE Dr. Jay Calvert