Beverly Hills Urologist Dr. Ali Afshar Earns Two Major 2026 Top Doctor Honors

Board-certified urologist recognized by both Castle Connolly and Los Angeles Magazine for 2026, adding to a growing record of peer-selected professional honors.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ali Afshar, a board-certified urologist at Beverly Hills Urology Associates, has received two distinguished physician honors for 2026: selection as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and inclusion in Los Angeles Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list in urology.

Both recognitions are based on peer nominations and independent professional review, reflecting the respect Dr. Afshar has earned among fellow physicians throughout Southern California.

Dr. Ali Afshar

Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by physicians and evaluated by a physician-led research team that reviews professional qualifications, board certification, education and training, hospital affiliations, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. Approximately seven percent of practicing physicians nationwide receive the Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation.

Los Angeles Magazine's annual Top Doctors list is compiled and vetted by Data Joe LLC through a countywide peer survey. Physicians nominate colleagues they believe demonstrate exceptional clinical skill, after which candidates undergo additional review using records from the California Medical Board and the California Department of Consumer Affairs.

"To be recognized by fellow physicians is especially meaningful," said Dr. Afshar. "Urology continues to advance rapidly, and my goal is to combine established standards of care with carefully selected technologies that may provide patients with additional treatment options. Whether treating cancer robotically, evaluating focal therapy, relieving urinary obstruction, or helping men restore sexual function, every recommendation should be centered on the individual patient's diagnosis, priorities, and quality-of-life goals."

These latest honors continue a growing record of professional recognition for Dr. Afshar. He was named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in both 2025 and 2026 after previously being selected as a Southern California Rising Star from 2023 through 2025. In 2026, he was also recognized as a Southern California Super Doctor.

Dr. Afshar specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), erectile dysfunction, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, Peyronie's disease, and other complex urologic conditions. His practice incorporates robotic-assisted surgery, focal therapy for appropriately selected prostate cancer patients, Aquablation therapy for BPH, minimally invasive treatment options, and comprehensive men's health care. Treatment recommendations are individualized according to each patient's diagnosis, anatomy, medical history, and long-term health goals.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine before completing his general surgery internship and urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He subsequently completed fellowship training in advanced robotic surgery, laparoscopy, urologic oncology, and endourology at the University of Southern California. Dr. Afshar is certified by the American Board of Urology, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and serves as an attending urologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he helps educate and train future urologists.

Dr. Afshar sees patients at Beverly Hills Urology Associates in Beverly Hills, California.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.losangelesurology.com or call (310) 421-1284.

About Beverly Hills Urology Associates

Beverly Hills Urology Associates provides comprehensive urologic care for men and women throughout Southern California. The practice offers advanced evaluation and treatment for prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, erectile dysfunction, men's health concerns, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, and other complex urologic conditions. Under the leadership of board-certified urologist Dr. Ali Afshar, the practice emphasizes individualized treatment plans that combine evidence-based medicine with advanced surgical and minimally invasive technologies.

Media Contact

Ali Afshar, M.D., FACS

Beverly Hills Urology Associates

(310) 278-1594

www.losangelesurology.com

SOURCE Ali Afshar M.D.