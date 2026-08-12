Beyang Closes Oversubscribed $30 Million Series A Financing

Funding to accelerate the iteration of the proprietary AI-driven ExCEED platform and advance global clinical development of differentiated pipelines, including a second-generation Menin inhibitor and a novel ophthalmic therapy.

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyang Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("Beyang"), an AI-driven innovative drug R&D company dedicated to building a "DreamWorks" for innovative drug discovery, today announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed Series A financing round, raising nearly $30 million.

The round was co-led by Legend Capital and Shanghai Healthcare Capital, with participation from China Medical System Holdings Limited ("CMS"), Fenglei Capital, Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Center Capital, and Harbor & Canton Capital. Existing investors Root Venture Partners and YuanBio Venture Capital also continued to support this round.

The proceeds will be primarily utilized to accelerate the technological iteration of Beyang's core AI + Molecular Design and Optimization platform (ExCEED), advance key pipeline candidates through clinical and pre-clinical development, and further expand its international R&D and business development teams.

Validated AI Platform Driving Differentiated Innovation

Founded in 2021, Beyang Therapeutics is led by a team with over two decades of experience in both drug discovery and computational simulation. The company has successfully established the ExCEED platform, which integrates proprietary databases with AI and computational simulation technologies across molecular design, druggability optimization, and biological evaluation. The platform's precision and stability were recently validated internationally, ranking 8th globally among over 350 participants in the OpenADMET blind prediction challenge.

The ExCEED platform empowers Beyang to generate entirely novel scaffolds—not merely variations on existing cores—enabling it to break through structural homogeneity and secure meaningful differentiation in clinical and pre-clinical studies.

Pipeline Highlights: Addressing Unmet Clinical Needs with Differentiated Advantages

BT01001: Pioneering Non-Invasive Drug Delivery for Fundus Oculi Diseases.

BT01001 is a small-molecule eye drop designed to treat retinal diseases. In pre-clinical head-to-head studies, it demonstrated best-in-class exposure in ocular tissues, with efficacy comparable to intravitreal injections of Aflibercept. The project has successfully completed Phase I SAD and MAD studies, showing excellent safety and tolerability in healthy subjects. Beyang is now advancing toward First-in-Patient trials, aiming to offer a safer, non-invasive alternative for ocular fundus diseases.

BT01002 : First-in-Class Second-Generation Menin Inhibitor to Overcome Resistance.

BT01002 is a second-generation Menin inhibitor for KMT2Ar or NPM1 mutated acute leukemia. While first-generation inhibitors often face acquired resistance mutations, BT01002's innovative molecular design successfully overcomes all known resistance mechanisms. Currently undergoing IND-enabling studies, the project is advancing at a globally leading pace.

"We are grateful for the strong recognition from our Series A investors. The oversubscribed financing validates the value of our ExCEED platform and our differentiated pipeline, "said Qiyue Hu, Founder of Beyang. "As our platform continues to deliver Best-in-Class potential, we are not only accelerating our proprietary pipeline but also actively seeking external collaborations to deliver high-value innovative drugs to patients and partners worldwide."

"We observe that AI Drug Discovery (AIDD) is entering a 2.0 era characterized by vertical integration. Beyang's team combines deep industry experience with computational expertise, establishing a distinct moat with the ExCEED platform, "said Fei Qi, Executive Director at Legend Capital. "The platform's ability to cover the full value chain—from de novo scaffold discovery to biological optimization—has been verified by experimental data, proving its capacity to continuously incubate high-potential candidates. "

Qiushan Guo, President of Shanghai Healthcare Capital, added, "Beyang has generated highly differentiated molecules across multiple disease areas. We are particularly impressed by their next-generation Menin inhibitor, which addresses resistance issues through novel scaffold design, and their ophthalmic delivery platform that overcomes the limitations of invasive administration. We look forward to seeing Beyang leverage its platform strength to produce assets with strong global competitiveness."

About Beyang Therapeutics

Beyang Therapeutics is an AI-driven innovative drug R&D company, aiming to become the "DreamWorks" in the field of innovative Drug Discovery. The company focuses on the development of drugs with clear mechanisms of action (MOA) and high potential for clinical translation, in the areas with unmet medical needs. Based on its proprietary ExCEED platform (molecular design, druggability assessment, and biological research), Beyang boasts industry-leading preclinical pipeline conversion rates. The core team comprises experienced scientists from leading pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Merck, and Hengrui. They have participated in the R&D of three globally-launched small molecule drugs and successfully advanced over 10 projects into clinical trials. With strict target selection standards and an "AI + experience-driven" model, the company is actively deploying in high-potential fields, accelerating the development of effective drugs to address unmet patient needs while maximizing commercial value. For more information, please visit www.beyangtx.com.

About Legend Capital

Founded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading early-stage and growth equity investor in China. With a strong focus on healthcare, it has backed numerous industry leaders, including Pharmaron, WuXi AppTec, WuXi Biologics, and Innovent Biologics.

About Shanghai Healthcare Capital

Shanghai Healthcare Capital is a specialized investment management platform under Shanghai Industrial Capital, managing a multi-currency, full-lifecycle fund matrix in the biomedical sector to support the innovation and development of the global biopharmaceutical industry.

Contact:

Minghui Tong, PhD

Beyang Therapeutics

[email protected]

+86-13265738517

SOURCE Beyang Therapeutics Co., Ltd.