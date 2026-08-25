BEYONCÉ TO MAKE A PERSONAL 1 MILLION DOLLAR DONATION TO ORGANIZATIONS IN COLOMBIA TO AID WITH RELIEF EFFORTS FOLLOWING THE RECENT EARTHQUAKE

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beyoncé announces a personal donation of $1 Million US Dollars to organizations currently on the ground in Colombia with relief efforts following the devastation caused by the recent earthquake.

The donation is earmarked to immediately help provide food and housing supplies to the hardest hit areas affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Chocó, Colombia early morning on August 10th.

The earthquake caused severe loss of life and critical injuries. Many homes were completely demolished living residents without shelter. The epicenter of the earthquake was approximately three miles east of San Jose del Palmar, approximately 150 miles from Bogota. The earthquake was felt in cities across the country. Multiple cities have sustained damage to buildings, infrastructure, and roads, critically affecting the food supply.

For information on ongoing relief efforts in Colombia, and to find out ways you can help, please go to Food For The Poor and World Central Kitchen.

http://Foodforthepoor.org

https://wck.org/

SOURCE Parkwood Entertainment