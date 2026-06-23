Beyond Announces AI Innovations to Empower Property Managers & Grow Revenue

Launch of Beyond's MCP server and Listing Lens feature, along with rapid adoption of Neyoba, Beyond's AI pricing assistant, signals new era of AI-powered revenue management

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond, the short-term rental industry's leading revenue management platform, today announced two new AI-driven innovations that reflect the company's commitment to transforming how property management companies operate. Listing Lens, the company's AI-powered listing analyzer, is now available for all Beyond customers and Beyond's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, the first of its kind for revenue management, is now in beta. Together, they mark a significant expansion of Beyond's AI capabilities, building on the foundation of machine learning and demand intelligence that has powered Beyond's dynamic pricing engine since the company's founding.

"AI has always been instrumental in powering Beyond's revenue management system - from our intuitive automations to our best-in-class pricing," said Julie Brinkman, CEO at Beyond. "The launch of Listing Lens, our agent-to-agent via MCP server and updated user API now extends our intelligence into new parts of the operator's workflow. From listing quality to conversational analytics to direct integration with any AI agent - Beyond has expanded the flexibility and impact of revenue management. For property and revenue managers who are evolving in our modern world, this functionality is critical to business and revenue growth."

LISTING LENS: NOW LIVE FOR ALL

Listing Lens, Beyond's AI-powered listing analyzer, is now generally available. The feature analyzes Airbnb listings across photos, descriptions, amenities, and reviews, then delivers a prioritized action plan that tells operators exactly what to fix to increase OTA rankings and guest booking conversion rates.

For property managers overseeing large portfolios, listing quality is one of the hardest things to track consistently. There are no alerts when a listing loses search visibility, and no dashboard showing which properties need attention before bookings slow. Listing Lens changes that, giving operators a scalable, repeatable quality audit built for portfolios of any size.

Unlike competitors who charge up to $12 per listing per month for similar functionality, Beyond includes Listing Lens as part of its core revenue management platform, reinforcing the company's commitment to making sophisticated tools accessible for all. Property managers and hosts who are not yet Beyond customers can also try it for free here.

BEYOND MCP SERVER: NOW IN BETA

Beyond has launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and custom enterprise agents to connect directly to Beyond's dynamic pricing data. This is to complement Beyond's existing API offering, which already enables revenue managers and property managers direct, live access to Beyond's pricing, market, and reservation data piped straight into the tools and workflows they already run internally.

The MCP standard is quickly becoming the connective layer between AI agents and business data. In fact, Beyond's MCP server is also built to support agent-to-agent communication, enabling AI agents to delegate tasks, share context, and collaborate across tools without human intervention. This means a revenue management agent can automatically coordinate with a finance agent, a CRM agent, or a custom operations bot, all using Beyond's live data as the shared source of truth. As more revenue management workflows run through AI agents and automated pipelines, Beyond's MCP server is designed to be that foundation for short-term rental operators.

With the MCP server, revenue teams can:

Pipe Beyond's pricing signals and market benchmarking data directly into BI tools like Tableau or Power BI

Feed Beyond's reservation data into finance forecasting models without manual exports

Trigger automated workflows like occupancy alerts, owner report generation, or rate adjustments using real-time Beyond data

Beyond is the only STR revenue management platform with a live, production MCP server. Operators interested in joining the beta can visit http://beyondpricing.com/str-developers to learn more, and access Beyond's API documentation.

NEYOBA: AI ASSISTANT DRIVING REAL CUSTOMER TIME SAVINGS

Neyoba, Beyond's AI pricing assistant, has quickly become one of the platform's most-used features after being launched in late 2025. In its first six months, more than 15 thousand hosts and property managers had nearly 50 thousand conversations with Neyoba.

Neyoba addresses one of the most time-intensive parts of revenue management: translating portfolio data into action. Tasks that once required multiple hours of manual analysis, like reviewing nightly rates, monitoring booking pace, and auditing competitor pricing, can now be answered instantly through a natural language prompt. Workflows that used to take 2-3 hours are now taking less than 10 minutes to ask the question and action on the information.

Based on this, Neyoba has saved customers more than 100,000 hours of manual analysis time, freeing operators to focus on higher-value strategy and owner relationships.

About Beyond

Trusted by thousands of short-term rental operators to price millions of listings, Beyond's AI-driven dynamic pricing, market intelligence, and automated revenue management levers is built around one goal: help every portfolio outperform the market by more than 20%. Beyond's revenue management system gives every operator, from the individual host to the enterprise property manager, the intelligence and control to run a more empowered, more profitable STR business. Learn why Beyond is built for more at www.beyondpricing.com.

SOURCE Beyond