Beyond Power Fit Unprecedented Capability Into 13 Pounds and Pried Open a Category Built Shut

VOLTRA I shipped in 2023 with three training modes and now has eight, every one delivered to machines already in service. Training methods that once required a room full of equipment or a clinical laboratory now run on a 13 lb device.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy almost any piece of training equipment and three decisions have already been made for you. Where you are allowed to train. What you are allowed to do with it. And who is allowed to build on it.

A cable stack offers one resistance profile, because that is all gravity can make, and it will offer one in twenty years. The smart machines built to replace it bolt to a wall and open to nobody outside the company that sold them. Gravity is a law of physics. The rest is a business decision.

When this industry wants to give people more, it sells them a new machine. Post this VOLTRA I weighs 13 lb and mounts to a rack, a strap or a portable platform, delivering computer-controlled resistance at 1 lb increments. It is used by teams across the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and Premier League, by programs in every NCAA power conference, and by physiotherapists and independent coaches.

Beyond Power, the sports technology company behind VOLTRA I, invented a resistance machine that generates force instead of lifting mass. It has spent three years making the opposite decisions about what happens to it after purchase.

Where you train. VOLTRA I weighs 13 lb. It mounts to a rack, a tree, or a portable platform in seconds, which puts it in a garage, a hotel parking lot, a field, a treatment room or the back of a truck. Beyond Power then published the mounting interface as the DIY Dock so owners could build their own attachments. Several went from garage prototype to finished product, and community-designed gear is now carried on beyond-power.com alongside the company's own.

What you can do with it. VOLTRA I delivers computer-controlled resistance from 5 to 200 lb in one-pound increments, measures isometric force to 400 lb, and records cable speed, range of motion, time under tension and power on every rep. It shipped with three training modes. It has eight. Six firmware releases brought the other five over the air, to machines already in service. Around them the company built outward: bars, mounts, a travel platform, replacement kits, repair and warranty programs. Some of it free, some of it sold. None of it took anything away from the machine already in someone's garage, and none of it is required to use one.

Who can build on it. Access to fitness hardware is normally something a company grants, through developer programs that run on partner approval. Beyond Cortex, now in beta, puts that decision with the owner. The key is generated in Beyond+, scopes what any script, app or agent can read and write, and can be revoked at any time. With it, an agent can turn training history into insights, build structured sessions, design VOLTRA-ready resistance curves, and set supported settings on the unit. Beyond Power supplies VOLTRA Skills and the VOLTRA CLI. Sessions must be supervised.

A coach who wanted accommodating resistance bought chains. Velocity-controlled work meant a dedicated machine. Isokinetic and isometric assessment meant a clinical dynamometer, bolted into a room and priced in the tens of thousands. VOLTRA I weighs 13 lb, and has since September 2023.

"Most equipment in this industry is finished the day it leaves the factory," said Kevin Song, Vice President of Marketing at Beyond Power. "Before VOLTRA I, this kind of training lived in rooms you had to book. Now it lives in a bag. The hardware, the software and the access are one system, and it keeps upgrading long after purchase. When this industry wants to give people more, it sells them a new machine. We have added five training modalities to units bought in 2023, and we are not close to done. Nothing an owner already has ever gets taken away, and everything we build on top is theirs to take or leave."

Beyond Power was built on the belief that equipment should expand what a person can do rather than define it. Training should be shaped by ambition, not by the limits of the machine. The company designs hardware, software and intelligence as one system, so that the equipment adapts to the person.

VOLTRA I was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, awarded Most Versatile Cable Machine in the Men's Health Fitness Awards 2025, and named The Best Cable Trainer by GQ in 2025. It is used by teams across the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and Premier League, by programs in every NCAA power conference, and by physiotherapists and independent coaches. NASA's Johnson Space Center used two VOLTRA I units as test hardware in a 2024 study for its Next Generation Exercise Device program. The company launched in the United States and expanded into France and Germany within its first year.

Beyond Power's investors include Kleiner Perkins, Lochpine Capital, HongShan Capital and Lighthouse Capital.

Beyond Cortex Beta is open now. Owners request access through the Beyond Cortex banner in the Beyond+ app on iOS and Android.

About Beyond Power

Beyond Power is the sports technology company that invented VOLTRA I, built on the belief that resistance training has gone too long without meaningful change. Started by athletes and engineers who ran into the limits of traditional equipment firsthand, the company develops intelligent resistance systems that deliver precision, versatility, and data on every rep. Its mission is to democratize advanced training methodologies, so that what was once confined to elite programs is within reach of anyone who trains. More at beyond-power.com.

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SOURCE Beyond Power