Beyond the Double Helix: Phinomics Joins "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" to Explore Hidden Frontiers in Genetics

Upcoming Educational Segment Breaks Down the Mystery of Circular DNA and Why Data Diversity Outperforms Sheer Volume in Medical Science

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If someone thinks of human genetics, the familiar, linear, X-shaped chromosome probably comes to mind. Yet an entirely separate, fascinating world of genetic information lives inside our cells as tiny, overlooked circles. The short-form documentary production "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is set to film an upcoming educational segment highlighting Phinomics, a biotechnology group mapping this hidden cellular architecture to fundamentally shift how we understand human health.

Phinomics

Though researchers have known about extrachromosomal circular DNA since the 1960s, isolating these fragile structures without breaking them has been an absolute nightmare in the lab. They carry vital blueprints that dictate how cells adapt, evolve, and resist medical treatments. This upcoming Public Television segment explores how modern computational tools are finally allowing scientists to extract these circles completely intact. By looking closely at these hidden biological layers, the program offers a fresh, accessible perspective on the engineering milestones rewriting the basic rules of molecular biology.

"Biology needs explainable AI models trained on the right kind of data. Fragmented, single-layer data amplifies mistakes, while matched multi-modal data amplifies understanding, and more compute only compounds that difference! At Phinomics, we generate that diverse data, matched across normal and diseased states, and train the explainable models on it, unlocking a layer of biology we couldn't access before and turning it into better therapies and outcomes for patients." – Massa Shoura, PhD., Co-Founder, Phinomics, Inc.

A major focus of the production centers on a hot debate currently dividing the scientific community: data quantity versus data diversity. Many modern computer models try to find answers by crunching trillions of identical biological measurements, but living systems are far too complex and multi-layered for that approach. This segment highlights how combining entirely distinct layers of biology, like RNA, proteins, and circular DNA, gives us a far truer window into cellular behavior than mass data collection ever could. This multi-layered view helps explain why a staggering ninety percent of oncology drugs end up failing during clinical trials, pointing to a critical need for deeper biological clarity.

Furthermore, the program addresses the fundamental black box crisis in modern artificial intelligence, where complex algorithms spit out predictions without revealing the underlying biological reasons behind them. By tracking how these separate components actually talk to one another within a single, unified system, researchers can build transparent models that withstand strict scientific scrutiny. This comprehensive approach allows the industry to move past the fragmented datasets that have kept medical science in the dark. Ultimately, the broadcast aims to spark curiosity among students, investors, and physicians alike, proving that smart engineering is what finally bridges the gap between raw data and real biological understanding.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning short-form documentary series that airs on Public Television stations across the United States. The program specializes in producing high-quality, educational content for a general audience, exploring advancements in medicine, technology, and environmental science. To learn more about the series and its upcoming broadcast schedules, please visit the official website at allaccessptv.com.

About Phinomics: Phinomics is a biotechnology company developing an integrated multi-omic platform to explore complex cellular mechanisms and circular DNA dynamics. By building comprehensive biological datasets from matched tissue samples, the company utilizes explainable computational models to identify novel therapeutic pathways and overcome historical barriers in clinical research. Detailed information regarding their ongoing research, platforms, and scientific publications can be found by visiting phinomics.com.

SOURCE All Access