New research by the Luxury Group by Marriott International challenges assumptions about Gen Z travelers, uncovering diverse motivations and definitions of luxury travel.

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Gen Z rises as a defining force in luxury travel, one long-held assumption no longer holds: there is no single Gen Z traveler. A new report from the Luxury Group by Marriott International in Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC), reveals a generation comprising four distinct luxury mindsets, with each redefining luxury on their own terms, from cultural immersion and personal wellbeing to digital disconnection and heritage-driven exploration.

Beyond The Gen Z Myth: Four Distinct Luxury Mindsets Reshaping Travel in Asia Pacific

Drawing on insights from 2,800 affluent travelers across eight Asia Pacific markets, including 1,200 Gen Z respondents aged 18 to 29, the report signals a decisive shift. Luxury travel is no longer anchored by demographic factors, but increasingly shaped by intention, identity, and personal meaning.

"Luxury today is no longer defined by a singular standard. It is deeply personal," said Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President of Luxury, Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China. "Our research reveals that affluent Gen Z travelers are not just participating in luxury travel. They are reshaping it, driven by a desire for meaning, wellbeing, and authentic connection. As the definition of luxury continues to fragment and evolve, understanding these emerging perspectives will be critical for shaping the next generation of travel experiences."

From Followers to Architects of Luxury Travel

Today's affluent Gen Z travelers are no longer passive participants. Rather, they are deliberate architects of their journeys. More than half fund their own trips, while nearly half plan every aspect of their journeys themselves. Immediate family remains their preferred travel companions (51%), while small-group travel has grown by 17%, signaling a shift toward more intimate, shared experiences.

They also bring sophisticated expectations to every journey. Cultural immersion and engagement with local communities influence destination choice for 87% of respondents, while culinary discovery (86%), proximity to nature (86%), and wellness (85%) are key priorities shaping travel decisions.

At the same time, Gen Z travelers expect luxury to be seamless. Time inefficiencies and communication gaps are among their biggest frustrations, underscoring a growing demand for intuitive, frictionless service. Meanwhile, technology is playing an increasingly important role in trip planning, with 23% already using AI tools for travel inspiration and planning.

Four Distinct Luxury Mindsets

The report identifies four Gen Z archetypes whose definitions of luxury diverge significantly:

The Connoisseur Traditionalist (34%)

For this group, luxury remains rooted in the enduring pillars of hospitality: reputation, service, and craftsmanship. They gravitate toward iconic hotels, exceptional service, loyalty recognition, acclaimed dining and meticulously planned itineraries. Notably, 79% consistently stay in luxury hotels, while 91% say brand reputation influences booking decisions. Loyalty remains a powerful driver, with 85% motivated by recognition and rewards. As one of the most organized traveler groups, 66% book trips at least one to two months in advance, underscoring a definition of luxury grounded in precision, trust, and excellence.



The Future Proofer (30%)

For Future Proofers, travel is an investment in long-term wellbeing. Their journeys are shaped by a desire for optimization and balance, with nearly all (97%) engaging in wellness facilities during their stay, while 95% value access to in-house healthcare experts and consider proximity to nature important when choosing a destination. More than half (57%) are willing to spend more on wellness treatments, far exceeding the broader Gen Z average (20%). Their growing influence reflects the evolution of luxury travel toward an indulgence in preventive health, restoration and holistic wellbeing.



The Quiet Luxurist (20%)

In an era of constant connectivity, Quiet Luxurists are choosing absence over access. They are redefining luxury as the ability to disconnect, disappear, and reclaim stillness. All respondents in this profile (100%) say they limit technology use while traveling, compared with 63% of Gen Z overall. Meanwhile, 85% seek out lesser-known destinations, 60% prefer places before they become popular, and 90% value private dining experiences. Favoring boutique hotels, private villas and secluded escapes, they measure luxury not by visibility, but by the freedom to step away.



The Cultural Reclaimer (16%)

For Cultural Reclaimers, luxury travel is closely linked to identity, heritage and meaningful connection. Every respondent in this group takes an active role in planning family trips, with 65% also acting as the primary financial decision-maker. Half say destinations linked to family heritage are very important, significantly above the broader Gen Z average of 33%. They are also highly engaged travelers, with 88% seeking immersive experiences. Their journeys are driven less by social validation, and more by cultural discovery, personal enrichment and strengthening intergenerational bonds.

A Broader Recalibration of Luxury Travel

Beyond Gen Z, the report also signals a broader recalibration of luxury travel across the region. Fueled by a continued appetite for premium travel experiences, affluent travelers are also becoming more selective, taking fewer trips while extending their length of stay. Average international leisure trips are expected to increase in duration from seven to nine nights, reflecting a shift from frequency to depth. As travelers concentrate their time and spending, expectations around personalization, seamless service, and meaningful engagement continue to rise.

As luxury travel enters a new era, the findings point to a fundamental shift: the future of luxury will not be defined by a single aspiration, but by a spectrum of personal values. From the pursuit of stillness to the search for identity, from wellbeing to cultural immersion, Gen Z is transforming luxury into something more nuanced and more intentional.

For the industry, the implication is clear. Success will depend not on creating one definition of luxury, but on understanding many, and delivering experiences that feel deeply personal, emotionally resonant, and unmistakably relevant.

The full report is available to download here and high-resolution images are available to download here.

Note to Editor

Findings are from a research report commissioned by Luxury Group by Marriott International conducted over a period from April 24 to May 19, 20261, with frequent international travelers who primarily travel for leisure. The study targeted the wealthiest 10% of residents in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam with 350 respondents from each market.

1This research was carried out following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in February 2026.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.