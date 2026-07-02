Beyond the Hype: Nearly 200 Higher Education Leaders Convene to Advance the Hard Work of Responsible AI Adoption

Complete College America convenes presidents, provosts and student success leaders to build the governance frameworks AI adoption demands to support postsecondary completion and success

CHICAGO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete College America (CCA)—a national coalition of states, systems and institutions committed to increasing the number of Americans who successfully complete degrees or credentials of value—this week convened its inaugural AI and Student Success Summit in Chicago. The three-day convening brought together nearly 200 presidents, provosts, chief information officers, faculty leads and student success professionals from colleges and universities across the country to grapple with issues of AI governance, implementation and use with a specific focus on student success and college completion.

"AI is already reshaping the campus experience, oftentimes without governance, guardrails, or a clear answer to the most important questions—who benefits from it, and who gets left further behind?" said Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America. "The leaders gathered here this week are not waiting for someone else to figure it out. They are doing the hard work of building the governance, the infrastructure and the cross-institutional trust that responsible AI adoption actually requires."

The Summit drew participants from more than 30 institutions spanning community colleges, HBCUs, Hispanic-Serving Institutions and regional universities, including the University of Hawaii System, the City University of New York (CUNY), the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Langston University, Cheyney University, Harris-Stowe State University, Southern University and A&M College, Nevada State University and the University of Louisville, among others. Participants worked in cross-functional institutional teams—presidents alongside faculty alongside student success staff—to diagnose where incoherence exists in their student experience and develop concrete governance strategies to address it.

Since the launch of OpenAI and public release of ChatGPT in 2022, Complete College America has been at the forefront of helping institutions think seriously about what responsible AI adoption actually requires, building a body of research that has shaped how the field approaches the question. The organization's flagship report, Generating College Completion: Charting a Path to Institutional AI Adoption for Student Success in Higher Education, laid out six core competencies that formed the backbone of the Summit's curriculum: mission alignment, resource management, responsible use, data and tech infrastructure, talent development and change management.

"AI in higher education is consistently framed as a technology adoption problem. It is not. It is an organizational design problem," said Norm Palmer, director of technology innovation at Complete College America. "What separates the institutions closing completion gaps is not the sophistication of their tools—it is the sophistication of their people and systems."

CCA's broader research portfolio focuses on practical and action-oriented recommendations for AI adoption. Building AI-Capable Institutions: Implementation Tools for Higher Education, released in July 2025, features case studies from the University of Louisiana System, University of Massachusetts Lowell and Arizona State University, demonstrating how institutions are successfully harnessing AI to accelerate student success without requiring massive budgets or complete institutional overhauls. Earlier reports, including The AI Divide, catalogued more than 170 use cases for generative AI in higher education while making the case that equity must remain central to any adoption strategy.

In addition to its publication, CCA is translating that work into direct student impact through the CCA AI Readiness Consortium, built in partnership with Riipen. The Consortium helps community colleges embed AI competencies into their academic programs through experiential, project-based learning that connects students directly with industry partners, aiming to equip the students most vulnerable to AI-driven disruption with the skills to navigate it. Funded by Axim Collaborative, the initiative is designed to expand access to AI skills-building and strengthen economic and social mobility through a series of pilot initiatives at community colleges.

For more information about Complete College America and its AI for Student Success initiatives, visit CompleteCollege.org.

About Complete College America: Complete College America (CCA) builds movements for scaled change and transforms institutions through data-driven policies, student-centered perspectives and equity-driven practices. Since its founding in 2009, CCA connects a national network of forward-thinking state and higher education leaders and introduces bold initiatives to help states and institutions confront inequities, close institutional performance gaps, and increase college completion rates, especially for marginalized and historically excluded students. For more information, visit www.completecollege.org.

SOURCE Complete College America