BFC PARTNERS AND SAA CANOPY GROUP CLOSE ON $269M CONSTRUCTION LOAN FOR MAJOR RENOVATION OF PARKSIDE COMMONS IN SYRACUSE, NEW YORK

Joint Venture Takes on Extensive Renovations and New Construction, Transforming Quality of Life for Residents and Revitalizing Syracuse's East Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BFC Partners and SAA Canopy Group have closed on a $269 million construction loan to transform the long-standing Parkside Commons housing complex on Syracuse's East Side. The project will deliver a total of 393 affordable apartments through a combination of renovated and newly constructed housing, significantly upgrading living conditions across the property while opening additional land for future development. This transformative investment reflects BFC Partners' and SAA Canopy's shared commitment to revitalizing communities and setting a new standard for quality, sustainable housing in Syracuse.

"Our mission at BFC is to create high-quality affordable housing that enhances the quality of life for the families who call our communities home," said Winthrop Wharton, Principal, BFC Partners. "Parkside Commons is poised for a transformative new chapter, and we are proud to partner with New York State to deliver the substantial investments this community deserves. Together, we are not just preserving affordable housing. We are modernizing residents' homes, and creating a safer, more vibrant community where families can thrive for generations to come."

"For decades, we've been building and preserving housing across New York State, and Parkside Commons reflects everything we've learned about doing it right — keeping residents rooted in their community while fundamentally upgrading the homes they live in," said David Alexander, Co-Managing Partner of SAA Canopy Group. "As we begin this work under the SAA Canopy name, our commitment is the same as it's been from the start: quality homes, strong neighborhoods, enhanced living environments, and continued affordability."

The property currently consists of 10 buildings spanning Westmoreland and East Fayette Streets, and the loan will enable BFC Partners and SAA Canopy to simultaneously renovate six of those buildings and construct two new ones. The new buildings will provide enough space to relocate every current resident of the four oldest structures on the site, which will then be demolished. Once that land is cleared, it will become the site of additional housing in a later development phase, with BFC Partners and SAA Canopy planning to work with city planners and community members on options for the site. This will occur once construction on the current phase is underway.

Construction is expected to begin in September. Renovations to the six western buildings, accounting for 200 apartments, are targeted for completion by early 2028. At the corner of Westmoreland and East Fayette Streets, two new structures, four and five stories tall, totaling 193 units, are expected to be ready for occupancy by late 2028.

"Strong communities begin with stable, affordable homes. Every New Yorker deserves the opportunity to live in safe, quality housing that provides a foundation for families to thrive, children to succeed, and neighborhoods to grow stronger together. We are proud and thrilled to close on the first phase of our development in Syracuse, marking an important step toward creating more affordable housing and expanding opportunities for the community," said Joseph Ferrara, Partner, BFC Partners. "This milestone reflects our shared commitment to investing in people, strengthening neighborhoods, and helping build a brighter future for New Yorkers for generations to come."

Combining state subsidies and private investment, the project will cost $269 million. Backing the effort is a financing package from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the State's affordable housing agency. That package includes federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, expected to raise $88 million and $13.6 million respectively through sale to investors, along with an assortment of low-interest loans and subsidies. The remainder of the financing is provided through a $116 million construction loan from the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs, interim project income generated during construction, and interest earnings on tax-exempt bond proceeds.

"Parkside Commons represents a significant investment in not only the preservation but also the creation of affordable housing in Syracuse," said Asahi Pompey, Chair of the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs. "We are proud to partner with New York State, BFC Partners, and SAA Canopy Group to deliver quality homes that will serve Syracuse families for years to come."

"Every current resident of Parkside Commons will move into a new or fully renovated home without ever leaving their community — that's what makes this project special," said Connor Kenney, Co-Managing Partner of SAA Canopy Group. "We're grateful to Governor Hochul and New York Homes and Community Renewal for their partnership, and we're eager to get shovels in the ground this September."

"Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York is prioritizing affordability. The Parkside Commons project will preserve a critical portion of Syracuse's affordable housing stock, while also creating two modern, new buildings," said New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. "Thanks to this $269 million investment, nearly 400 households will have safe, quality homes they can afford. We thank our project partners BFC Partners and SAA Canopy for their commitment."

"I am very pleased that Parkside Commons has received the necessary subsidy and financing for the long-awaited redevelopment of the campus. This marks an important milestone for our community, and for the residents of Parkside Commons. This housing redevelopment investment addresses the urgent need for safe, high‑quality, affordable homes that our residents need and deserve," said Syracuse Mayor Sharon F. Owens. "I thank Governor Hochul and our partners at New York State for their continued commitment and collaboration. Their support has been instrumental in moving this project forward, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this development will have on our city and its future."

"This historic $269 million investment is not just about rebuilding brick and mortar; it is a profound investment in the dignity, safety, and future of Syracuse families," said Jimmy Monto, President Pro Tempore, Syracuse Common Council. "By transforming Parkside Commons, we are delivering on a promise to provide secure, high-quality, and deeply affordable homes that will anchor and uplift our Eastside community for generations to come."

Located along East Fayette Street, Parkside Commons sits directly on the route of Centro's SY 68 bus line, which connects the East Side to Downtown Syracuse's Transit Hub and points east along Erie Boulevard. Link to additional renderings can be found here.

About BFC Partners

BFC Partners is a full-service, real estate development firm that creates community-first, urban development solutions. Since 1984, BFC has been at the forefront of developing high quality affordable, mixed-income, and market rate housing. We are dedicated to revitalizing communities and improving the lives of our residents and neighbors. As leaders in the field, our government, financial, and community partners seek us out to help start new programs and undertake complicated projects. For more information, please visit: https://www.bfcnyc.com/.

About SAA Canopy Group

SAA Canopy Group develops affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing that strengthens communities. Drawing on five decades of development history, the firm carries forward deep expertise, enduring partnerships, and a record of disciplined execution. For more information, please visit: https://saacanopy.com/.

About the Urban Investment Group (UIG) at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2025.

Established in 2001, the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has committed over $20 billion through real estate projects, social enterprises and lending facilities for small businesses and students, creating economic value and opportunities for underserved communities and families.

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SOURCE BFC Partners